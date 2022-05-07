The COVID-19 pandemic has been devastating for a restaurant industry that was already in distress. In Dane County, a new collective of chefs, business owners and others who work with food hopes to address some of the biggest issues.
“We have an opportunity right now, as our industry is starting to ramp back up, to reinvent ourselves, to fix a lot of these problems,” said Evan Dannells, chef and owner of the west side restaurant Cadre. “We wanted to create something were people can chase their passion projects and bring it back to the collective whole.”
The newly dubbed Dane County Food Collective currently meets monthly at The Madison Club, with the stated goal of “working for the betterment of our local food system through advocacy, resource sharing and collective action.”
Specific areas of focus include “health and wellness” (including mental health care), health insurance benefits for workers, resource sharing for business owners (of dry goods and more), and political advocacy, starting on a statewide level.
Morris Ramen co-owner and State Assembly Rep. Francesca Hong, D-Madison, who represents Madison’s 76th district, has been attending meetings. So has Shawn Phetteplace of the small business advocacy nonprofit Main Street Alliance.
The Collective has been working to set up a point person for each area of focus, and intends to have a web presence soon either on social media or a website. It includes among its early members people who own food carts and spice companies, vegetable farmers, cider makers, vegan chefs and restaurant managers. It’s a big tent, deliberately.
“We really want to make this just around people who are working in food,” Dannells said. “There’s no reason it should just be restaurants anymore.”
Health and wellness
Madison has a history of collective advocacy around industries, and food is no exception.
Madison Originals, founded in 2003, was formed to fight the influence of chain restaurants. The Madison Area Chefs Network (MACN), founded in 2014, aimed to link chefs with events like Yum Yum Fest and Sustainable Seafood Week. Spirited Women (2016) and the Culinary Ladies Collective (2017) organized by and for women in hospitality.
The Dane County Food Collective’s goals are more expansive than most. The organizer is an unpaid graduate student, Noeh Bloedorn, who’s pursing a master’s degree in the urban planning department at the University of Wisconsin-Madison.
He’s also the Farm Fresh Atlas manager at REAP Food Group. (Bloedorn’s work with the Collective will turn into his professional project for his degree program.)
Bloedorn described the Collective as “mission-driven.” The group has no board, no director and no official leadership. It’s organized around project-focused working groups.
“Another tenet is bringing people together who don’t traditionally work together,” Bloedorn said. “We want to be inclusive. We want equal access and transparency in what we’re doing.
“The idea was that we would start countywide, but it has potential to grow larger.”
So far, representatives from more than 25 restaurants have been involved. In May, reps from the Wisconsin Farmers Union and the UW Center for Cooperatives came.
Dr. Murray Kapell helped to launch the health and wellness committee with a psychologist, chef/owner Dan Fox from Heritage Tavern and Alex Lindenmeyer, an owner of Short Stack Eatery.
One of the committee’s goals is to address mental health and addiction among service industry workers.
“My industry has failed to meet the needs of most people in the community,” Kapell said. “The barriers to getting help are great.”
The health and wellness committee has been looking into peer training, so a restaurant worker in distress could talk through a challenge with one of their own coworkers before calling an anonymous hotline. They might eventually raise funds publicly to expand training access.
“Having someone who really knows the resources in town for housing issues, transportation, crisis, getting people into rehab real quick, or into detox — having a person the industry knows to help connect people with resources would be really, really valuable,” Kapell said. “So they don’t have to call a stranger, or look up a list of 30 phone numbers and go, ‘Which one am I supposed to call?’”
Another committee is looking into resource sharing. What if, for example, several restaurants were able to streamline their to-go boxes and all buy from the same supplier? Could they work with a food hub to better support local farms?
Dave Heide is the chef/owner at Liliana’s Restaurant in Fitchburg (soon to close to make space for his new concepts, a pizzeria named Ollie’s and a New Orleans-themed St. Charles Station).
“Just in my restaurant alone, I counted it up, and I have nine different to-go containers that we use,” Heide said. He suggested coming up with 10 total SKUs that restaurants could share, to keep it simple. And perhaps trucks from his nonprofit, Little John’s, and associated warehouse space could contribute to a resource sharing initiative?
“I think it would be great, instead of reinventing something, we could work with a local partner,” Heide said.
Benefits and advocacy
Dannells, at Cadre, has been looking into the challenge of health insurance benefits for restaurant workers. It’s complicated and expensive, but important to many staff who are more likely to make restaurant work their career if it had more sustainable benefits.
“From the restaurant end of this, our industry is largely viewed as a transient job,” Dannells said. “You work in a restaurant because you’re going to college, or until your music career takes off. People don’t look at it as a career anymore.
“One of the main focuses of this organization as a whole is to try to figure out how to fill in those gaps. … Hopefully, between legislation and action from all of us, we figure out a way to turn the food industry as a whole back into something that that people look at is as a career track.”
Finally, there’s advocacy. Many see Hong’s position in the state Assembly as a unique opportunity for independent food businesses to have a stronger voice. (Another member of the Collective, Salvatore’s Tomato Pies owner Patrick DePula, recently successfully ran for city council in Monona.)
In April, Hong expressed that she hopes the Dane County Food Collective can be “a place for anyone in the food and beverage industry to find community.”
“One of the reasons we want to call it a collective is to ensure that whoever is coming in industry can find community assistance,” she said. “There is a collective sense of overwhelming grief, and a workforce that is burnt out and depleted. We have a lot of inequities in our industry that we are reckoning with.
“Moving forward is only going to be possible if we find a sense of community.”