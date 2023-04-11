Find plant starts, overwintered potatoes, sweet hoop house spinach and lots of pantry staples this weekend at the first outdoor Dane County Farmers’ Market of the season Saturday.
The DCFM, which celebrated its 50th anniversary last fall, has 220 members this year. About 50 usually turn up for the earliest spring markets, with a maximum of 140 during peak growing season. The DCFM claims to be the largest producer-only farmers market in the country.
Markets run every Saturday around Madison’s Capitol Square from 6:15 a.m. to 1:45 p.m. and Wednesdays on the 200 block of Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard, from 8:30 a.m. to 1:45 p.m.
The number of vendors is the same as 2022, but 20 of them are new. Among these are Madison businesses like Madame Chu Delicacies, a sauce company run by Josie Chu, and Bare Bones Bagels from former Mermaid Café owner Lisa Jacobson.
Sarah Leong and Pat Hager’s Squashington Farm in Mount Horeb will be a new vendor. So will Madison-based Yellow Dog Deli, which makes dog food with “human grade ingredients,” the microgreens producer New Roots Farm in De Forest, and Misty Meadows, a goat dairy in Monroe.
Jamie Bugel, market manager, is particularly excited about the growing variety of meat on the Square. In addition to new beef and pork vendors — Doherty Beef Co. from Poynette and Son of a Beach Beef in Monroe — Jade Noble will be selling elk from Noble Elk Farm.
“We have a ton of local meat this year, every type of meat I can think of,” Bugel said.
Steak, eggs, chops and cheese, similar to pantry staples like honey, maple syrup and dried herbs, have kept market tables full through the winter at Garver Feed Mill. Several vendors now offer CBD tinctures, as well as salsas, pestos, infused vinegar and pickled items. And of course, bakers are a standby, from Yummee Treats (cookies) and Sugar River Country Bakery (pie) to local grain bakers at Origin Breads and Cress Spring Bakery. Stella’s Hot and Spicy Cheese Bread is a year-round draw.
“There’s still so much available that isn’t as weather reliant,” Bugel said, but “the weather impacts how many vendors show up around the Square. One of the questions we often get is, ‘Why isn’t the Square full these first couple weeks?’
“It isn’t the growing season. Everything is season-extension grown. There’s nothing in a field right now.”
As in previous non-pandemic years, the market will move off the Square to Breese Stevens Field on Saturday, July 8, to accommodate the annual Art Fair on the Square. The outdoor markets run through early November (Nov. 1 and Nov. 11 are the last two this year).
The only other change is internal. Producers can now take more days off — three Saturdays and two Wednesdays, after vending five times at each market.
“In previous years, you could have a sub two times,” Bugel said. “The other option was you don’t come to the market. You miss that day. So we did change that rule, to try to make it more reasonable to have work/life balance.”
Bugel’s biggest tip for market shoppers these next few weekends is to check the weather, and remember where we live. The number of vendors will increase as the season goes on.
“It’s really warm this week but it’s gonna get cold again,” Bugel said. “If you buy those violas, make sure they’re covered under a blanket. Check before you plant them outside.
“And just remember we live in Wisconsin. We could be having wild temperature swings. That will also impact the fresh produce that is available.”