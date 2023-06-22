Class begins with a bourbon glass and a short pour of liquor, covered to keep the aromas in. Time for a guessing game: What are the botanicals in Death’s Door gin?
“I always start with it right by my chin,” said Patrick Brady, distillery experience manager at Dancing Goat Distillery in Cambridge. “Start inhaling … you should be able to smell it as soon as you take that disk off. Breathing through the nose, inhaling in, exhaling out through the mouth, looking to see what we can find.”
Like Build-A-Bear for booze or a Harry Potter potions class for grown-ups, the Gin Academy at Dancing Goat is all about hands-on fun. Most every week, Brady leads classes for up to 12 people (with room to grow) in a workshop space designed to evoke an apothecary.
Cabinets with glass doors showcase a variety of gins, set above and below glass jars of dried spices, herbs, flowers and citrus peels. At the center of the room, 16 squat copper stills line sturdy counters, each still just a few feet high.
Both the stills and countertops were designed for active use. “I had 14-year-olds doing chemistry experiments in mind,” Brady said. “We need some stability.”
At the end of two hours, everyone leaves with a bespoke 750-mL bottle of gin, flavored by each person exactly to their tastes — citrusy with a wash of floral notes, bone-dry and London style, herbaceous, spicy.
It’s not an inexpensive experience; cost for a class ranges from $55 to $140. But it’s pretty unique in Wisconsin. For curious drinkers, bartenders, even those who don’t really care for gin, it can be revelatory.
“Before I met him, I hated gin, that pine tree taste,” said Melissa Hanger of Forth Atkinson. She and her husband, Rex, had signed up for Gin Academy 201 as a belated Father's Day gift for him.
“I found other brands that were not so bad,” Melissa said. She likes botanical-forward, floral gins with citrus flavors.
“A lot of guests, with that pine note of gin … when you dig a little deeper, most of them had a lot of gin and tonics when they were like 19,” Brady said. “They’re at a dive bar, and it’s probably old tonic and not the best gin. We’re talking rail.
“The industry has grown a lot, and you’ve grown. Let’s keep trying stuff.”
Death's Door at Dancing Goat
Dancing Goat Distillery opened in Cambridge, about 20 miles east of Madison, in 2018. At the time, master distiller and co-owner Nick Brady Maas described the company’s ambitions.
“We want to be a huge liquor company,” he told the Cap Times. “We don’t want to be a micro-distillery. Our 15-year goal is to be a big competitor.”
With ties to RumChata, a sweet cream liqueur founded by co-owner (and Nick’s father) Tom Maas, as well as Travis Hasse’s pie liqueurs, Dancing Goat established itself as “a house of brands,” with Limousin Rye as its flagship spirit.
Dancing Goat acquired Death’s Door gin after the Middleton-based company declared bankruptcy and in 2021, Maas sold RumChata.
Death’s Door was among the earliest American craft gins, “and that’s what we really wanted to maintain here in Wisconsin,” Brady said. “We run Death’s Door a couple times a year. It takes five months to go from the pot still to the bottle.”
Dancing Goat offers cocktail classes highlighting its Limousin Rye, but the Gin Academy is another level of hands-on. Starting after Labor Day in 2022, visitors were invited to “become a distiller for a day” on those individual mini pot stills.
“I had the privilege of being able to work with people who have done this before,” Brady said. He attended a class in Kentucky that helped him develop the course and choose the 15 main botanicals students can work with.
Both gin classes include a distillery tour and an introduction to making gin. In 101, guests follow a recipe “80 to 90% all the way through,” Brady said. Unless someone says something like “I hate ginger” — then he’ll remove it from the build and adjust accordingly.
In Gin Academy 201, “you get to play and get into whatever you want,” he said. In addition to about a dozen main botanicals, Brady pulls out a few extras, like dried rosebuds, bitter melon and chrysanthemum.
What this academy won’t do is teach you to distill at home. Which, ahem, is not legal.
“This came with a lot of asking the state, ‘Can we do this, please? Can I bring the general public in and let them distill their own product?’” Brady said. “You’re working on stills registered to our distillery.
“Anything you learn here you will not use to distill alcohol in your own home because that is illegal,” he added. “I will probably say it one or two more times just to make sure I am covered. … If you decide to break that law, please just keep my name out of your mouth, and we will be all good.”
A botanical base
Dancing Goat’s botanical lineup reads like Ophelia’s musings in “Hamlet” (“rosemary, that’s for remembrance … there’s fennel for you, and columbines”).
Some popular gins, like the Botanist Islay Dry Gin from Scotland, have as many as 22 botanicals in them. That’s a lot for a short class, so Brady researched the most common botanicals and narrowed it down to 15.
Some, like cassia bark (cinnamon) and fennel, are familiar and behave in familiar ways in gin.
“Lavender smells like lavender, it tastes like lavender,” Brady said. It can taste soapy to some, so “if you’re not sure about it, I recommend staying away from it.”
Other botanicals, like dried peel of lemon, orange and grapefruit, are familiar but won’t pop without a little coriander in the mix. Licorice root is sweeter than sugar with an earthy, pungent note underneath, qualities that help balance out dryness in gin. Cubeb berries and grains of paradise add spice and heat. Ginger adds warmth and also amplifies citrus.
Some botanicals inspire strong feelings even in novice gin distillers.
“Green cardamom is floral, sweet, warm baking spice,” Brady said. “I love cardamom, (but) it’s a polarizing flavor. I have found either people really love it or they’re really uncertain.”
Brady has gone so far as to distill gins with the lowest and highest amounts of a botanical — for example, .5 gram of fennel and 2 grams of fennel — to help guests who really can’t decide.
There are classes in Madison where you can make your own bitters, which is easy to do if perhaps hard to do well. These gin profiles, especially with Brady to help, might be more of a sure thing.
“The botanicals I have selected, it is very intentional to ensure you can’t make bad gin up here,” Brady said. “You can make unbalanced gin. But these are all flavors you know from gin already.”
Starting the still
Before class, Brady had added to each still a neutral corn-based distillate and 10 grams of juniper berries, the base flavor in all gin. In Gin Academy 101, the recipes are mapped out. In 201, an additional 10 grams could be any combination of peels and spices. Helpful botanical builds, basically recipes, offer a place to begin based on a given profile (earthy, floral, citrus, dry).
Once distillers drop their spice blends into each pot and their hot plate starts to warm underneath the still, it takes about five to seven minutes to see the very first drops of gin. Brady encourages guests to taste as they go, to see how the flavors shift.
“The first note is ethanol,” Brady said. “Your flavors are going to change as botanicals come through.”
On a recent evening, Rex and Melissa Hanger went in diverging directions with their gins. Melissa named hers “Flotrus.”
“I’ve got coriander, orris root, licorice root,” she said. “Lavender and cardamom.”
Rex, by contrast, gave his gin a kick. A geology professor at University of Wisconsin-Whitewater, Rex named his blend Professor Spice.
“I wanted it spicy, peppery,” he said. “I had never tasted grains of paradise before. That cinched it to me, when I crunched into that. I ate the raw one. That and cubeb berries had to go into my mix.”
It takes roughly half an hour to make a full bottle of gin on each little still, proofed out to 40-47% ABV. (Melissa wanted to hit 44% exactly, simply because “it’s just my favorite number.”)
While the gins finish, everyone writes out their build, which Brady records. They make a label, and eventually take home their own bottle of gin — that they shouldn’t open for roughly five days, to let the flavors bloom.
In the meantime, Brady supplies a small bottle of Death’s Door to tide folks over.
“When we talk gin, we’re talking an orchestra of flavors,” he said. Which comes back to Death's Door itself. What were those botanicals? Juniper, obviously, plus coriander and the barest bit of fennel.
Death’s Door is a “three piece band. It’s Green Day,” Brady said. “They’re doing everything they need to do and working really well together.”