Just a week before the official grand opening of Stoughton’s Dairyland Dessert Cafe, Lara Romine was so busy behind the counter that she has brought in some extra help. That help included her entire family: daughters Evelyn (age 11) and Grace (age 9), and her husband Paul.
“They’re doing a great job,” Romine said.
As the girls greeted customers, Romine explained that she and her husband met while they both worked at Epic Systems. Very early in their relationship she was clear about her goals: “I told him I wanted kids and I wanted a bakery.”
To make her dream come true, Romine has done everything from recipe testing and baking to creating a website and Facebook page, to refinishing the floors of her new cafe and painting the textured tin ceiling a shiny copper.
“I always wanted to bake for people,” Romine said. “I used to make treats for all my friends in high school. I would bring mint chocolate chip cookies to class in big plastic ice cream tubs.” Though after high school she pursued a degree in physics instead, she continued to be an enthusiastic home baker.
Gluten-free desserts that delight
Her relationship to baked treats changed when she went gluten-free for a year due to health concerns. “It was so frustrating!” Romine said. “I played around with my recipes a lot. I just couldn’t seem to make alternative flours taste good.”
It was then that she turned to an old favorite, cheesecake. Without a traditional graham cracker crust, it was already gluten free and very satisfying. More experimentation led to her signature cheesecake bombe — fully baked filling that is molded into silicone forms in the shape of flowers or whimsical bugs, sandwiched around another filling, such as lemon curd or other fruit.
Romine’s cheesecake treats were a big hit with friends who were eating a gluten-free diet as well as those who had no food restrictions. With her new specialty, she and her husband bought a historic building in Stoughton’s downtown last October and began creating a welcoming space for the community.
Finding a home in Stoughton
“We thought about several other locations,” she said. The couple was looking for a space with small-town charm, in the middle of a traditional business district. After considering properties in Lodi, Mt. Horeb and Mazomanie, they realized Stoughton’s downtown fit the bill.
Since the space had operated as a restaurant previously, major renovations weren’t necessary, but Romine did a lot of cosmetic updates herself, with some help from friends and family. “I did all the painting and a lot of the demolition,” she said, looking around the dark blue-trimmed room with exposed brick walls.
Her artist sister-in-law, Sarah Welk, helped her create a distinctive light fixture above the counter made of antique tea cups and also supplied art to decorate the space.
In developing the menu, Romine decided to offer a small number of treats to fit a variety of special diets.
“I want everyone to feel welcome, so we have vegan, gluten-free and conventional items on the menu.”
The election of baked goods will rotate monthly and flavor combinations will change with the seasons. Romine also decided to offer alcohol and stay open later to accommodate audience members who wanted a drink after a performance at the Stoughton Opera House.
Just desserts
On a recent visit we tried two gluten free cheesecake bombes, the Coco Banana ($6.50), a coconut cheesecake with a caramelized banana center in the shape of a butterfly, and the Lingonde Mai ($6.50), a lingonberry cheesecake with lemon curd filling, in the shape of a large flower.
Both were creamy and not overly sweet, allowing the fruit flavors to come through. Big enough to share, these treats pair nicely with Badger Brothers coffee ($3) or a cup of tea from Republic of Teas ($2.50). Wine ($9), beer ($6) and kombucha ($4) are also available.
Chocolate Peanut Butter Creams ($2.50 for 3) were smaller gluten-free treats with big flavors. A flourless, fudgy concoction, the rich chocolate drops were packed with peanut butter, chocolate chips and cream cheese.
The vegan S’mores Pie ($5 per slice) boasted a silky chocolate filling resting on a crunchy oatmeal crust. Topped with vegan marshmallows, the pie was a nice reinterpretation of the campfire dessert.
To mark the cafe’s grand opening the week of July 8, a new red, white and blue cheesecake bombe flavor marked the occasion, along with a contest to name the cow that appears in the restaurant’s logo.