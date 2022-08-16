Fourth-generation dairy farmer John Dougherty has sold Farmer John’s cheese at the Dane County Farmers’ Market for over three decades. The popular Saturday morning market on Madison’s Capitol Square is one of Dougherty’s busiest; his fan-favorite cheese curds often draw a crowd.
But for the last six weeks, fans of the popular cheese vendor have had to satisfy their Farmer John’s curd cravings elsewhere. On June 30, the Dane County Farmers’ Market board of directors officially terminated Farmer John’s membership, citing violations of the market’s strict producer-only rules as cause for his termination.
Dougherty is a dairy farmer, not a cheesemaker, a distinction market shoppers may not readily make. Unlike Tony Hook at Hook’s Cheese Co. or Bryon Schroeder at Schroeder Käse, Dougherty does not make his own cheese and has never had a cheesemaker’s license.
At his booth, Dougherty and his wife sold gouda, colby, aged cheddar and mozzarella manufactured at Arena Cheese. He sells cheeses from multiple plants at other markets where he vends, but at the DCFM, Dougherty said he stuck to Arena’s cheese with his own label.
The Dane County Farmers’ Market is a year-round market, held on Wednesdays and Saturdays during the summer. Unlike most Madison-area farmers’ markets, it enforces tight requirements on vendors regarding what, and who, can sell.
There are other, bigger farmers’ markets around the country, but Madison’s is the largest “producer-only” market and has a waiting list that can stretch to several years.
Dougherty acknowledges that he was not in compliance. But he believes that his dismissal was unfair, and the market’s rules are too strict.
“I'm just a small dairy farmer trying to survive here,” Dougherty said. “Which is getting harder and harder to do, to get on a milk truck and to be profitable. If it wasn't for the farmers’ markets, I wouldn't be in business.”
Others insist that, by misrepresenting his sourcing and process, Dougherty has unfairly taken business away from actual cheesemakers.
“The waitlist to get into the Dane County Farmers’ Market is crazy, and it’s producer only,” said a source who worked in dairy marketing for many years. They asked not to be named due to concerns about professional repercussions.
Dougherty, they said, knew the rules going in.
“He’s basically preventing an actual cheesemaker from having a spot there by taking one.”
Milk mix-up
For nearly 20 years, Dougherty has sold his milk to Scenic Central Cooperative, a milk producers’ co-op that collects and delivers his milk to cheese plants.
Though his milk mixed with other farmers’ milk during the cheesemaking process, DCFM rules allowed Dougherty to sell cheese at the market, so long as he listed Arena on his market seller’s application and only sold Arena’s cheese.
But when the board discovered Dougherty’s milk had actually been sent to Meister Cheese in Muscoda — not Arena — for the past six years, it reprimanded him for listing the wrong cheese manufacturer in his paperwork, citing Section 3.5.3 of the market rulebook.
In other words: He was selling milk to Meister, but buying cheese from Arena that wasn’t made with his milk. That was a problem.
Dougherty claims he “really didn’t know” his milk was being sent to Meister, and said he only discovered the mix-up after an inspector told him. The cooperative “doesn't tell me which factory it goes to,” he explained. “I just always believed it went to the closest cheese factory. In fact, I saw my milk truck and the driver at (Arena) when I went down to pick up my cheese.”
According to Dougherty’s termination letter, Dane County Farmers’ Market inspector Angie Sullivan first contacted Scenic Central general manager Terry Hanson on April 26 to verify Dougherty’s claim.
During that conversation, Hanson explained that Dougherty should have been aware his milk went to Meister. Market manager Jamie Bugel called Hanson’s comment “compelling evidence” that Dougherty knowingly provided false information to the board.
“You chose to sell Arena Cheese on April 27, knowing full well the product violated DCFM’s Rules,” Bugel wrote in Dougherty’s June 30 termination letter. “There is also evidence you probably knew well before April 26 that your milk was not going to Arena Cheese.”
Dougherty appealed his termination to the DCFM board. He won his initial appeal but lost his second appeal on July 21 after the board learned of Sullivan’s findings.
Though Dougherty admits he “should have done more research” on where his milk went, he feels the market should update their rules to better accommodate local dairy farmers selling milk through cooperatives.
“Being a dairy farmer, I have to pay the taxes on my farm, I have to pass a health inspection for my dairy,” Dougherty said. “I think I have to go through many more hoops.”
DCFM’s maker-only rules are strict, but according to the Wisconsin Examiner, these guidelines ensure all goods sold are locally sourced and foster relationships between consumers and producers. Wisconsin food chronicler Terese Allen called it the “culinary embodiment of the region’s progressive, food-centered urban/rural partnership.”
“There’s not a market in the country that can outshine it for food quality, product diversity, crowd size and plain old people-watching good fun,” Allen told the Examiner in July.
Cheesemaker or cheese seller?
The reason some small local cheesemakers may be quietly celebrating Dougherty’s ouster is connected to public perception. Farmer John’s does not produce its own cheese, and Dougherty is straightforward about that.
“I don't make cheese at all,” he explained. “All I do is get cheese from the cheese factory and put my label on it with all the cheese factory information on there."
Farmer John’s is beloved by local chefs and restaurants — the curds can be found fried at The Ready Set in Oregon and as part of tailgates at Bierock. Ian’s Pizza uses Farmer John’s mozzarella, and Salvatore’s Tomato Pies named a whole pizza after the smoked gouda.
The Ready Set, Salvatore’s and Ian’s say Dougherty has always been transparent about his business practices.
“I know that he doesn't make the cheese himself — he’s always been upfront about that,” Ian’s Pizza owner Ian Gurfield said. “He’s always been great to work with … I couldn't say anything negative about the guy or his product.”
Yet some don’t think Dougherty has been clear enough, and further, that the misdirection hurts others in his industry.
“He presents himself to restaurants and the farmers’ market as a local farmer who’s selling cheese,” the dairy marketing professional explained. “Which would imply that he’s actually making that cheese himself, when in fact he’s not. It’s basically lying by omission.”
According to Arena Cheese vice president Bill Hanson, the process Farmer John’s uses is known as “private labeling,” where dairy farmers or other cheese vendors put their own label on cheese they didn’t manufacture. Hanson said private labels such as Farmer John’s and Kroger’s “Private Selection” brand constitute most of Arena’s business.
“We'll sell the cheese either with a customer's label on it, or they'll put their own label on it,” Hanson explained. “In most cases, you don't see ‘Arena Cheese’ out there as a labeled cheese even though you may be eating Arena Cheese.”
It is common for dairy farmers to sell private label cheese, and Dougherty insists he's never misrepresented himself as a cheesemaker. Yet, much of what is written and shared about Farmer John's suggests otherwise.
In 2022 alone, Dougherty won third place honors for “cheese production” in Madison Magazine’s “Best of Madison” awards and co-led a "cheesemaking demonstration" at CurdFest in July. Dougherty also told Spectrum News last summer that he “took all of (his) milk and turned it into cheese” before marketing it at different grocery stores. He didn’t mention Arena or Meister.
Landmark Creamery co-owner Anna Thomas Bates recognizes there are many different ways to engage with the cheesemaking process. But Bates says each product has a unique production story that’s essential for consumers to know when spending their “cheese dollar.”
“We love telling customers the story of the farms we buy milk from, how we came up with ideas for different cheeses, and our research and development processes,” Bates said. “I believe those stories are one of the best parts of enjoying Wisconsin cheese.”
Though private label sales still benefit local cheese manufacturers, Bates worries a lack of transparency may lead customers away from true artisan cheesemakers — many of whom are fighting for a valuable Saturday spot on the square.
“I believe that it's in everyone's best interest for cheese vendors, especially at farmers markets, to be transparent with their stories of what dairy farms are providing milk and how their products are being made,” she said.
‘Turning over a new leaf’
The loss of the Square space may not have a major impact on Farmer John’s. Dougherty plans to continue selling his cheese at 17 other local farmers’ markets, including those on Madison’s east, north, and west sides as well as the Hilldale, Monroe Street, Fitchburg and Monona markets.
Shoppers can still find Farmer John’s cheese curds on the square each Saturday at Graze, 1 S. Pinckney St., thanks to a new partnership between Dougherty and Graze owner Tory Miller.
Though Dougherty, who is close to retirement, said missing the Dane County Farmers’ Market won’t harm him much, he worries the rules will leave dairy farmers out of the market. To his knowledge, only one other dairy farm, Murphy Farms, sells cheese at the market.
Ultimately, Dougherty feels he didn’t get enough leniency from the market board after 30 years of membership.
“I wasn't really given the chances that I thought I should’ve been given for being there that long,” he said.
Farmer John’s will be eligible to reapply for market membership as a first-time applicant if its rule violations are corrected. But Dougherty has no intentions of reapplying.
“After 33 years of getting up every Saturday morning, milking cows and then going to the farmers’ market, I actually get Saturdays off,” he said. “At the age of 65, I'm kind of excited to turn over a new leaf and still market almost the same amount of cheese.”