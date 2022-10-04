By popular demand, Culver’s will be bringing the CurderBurger back to its restaurants on Wednesday, Oct. 12.
And this time, fans will have more than one day to experience its gooey goodness.
The CurderBurger, which began as a viral April Fool’s Day prank by the Sauk City, Wisconsin-based fast food chain, features a deluxe cheeseburger with a deep-fried cheese patty (nicknamed a “cheese crown”) resting on top of its beef patty.
When Culver’s decided to make the CurderBurger for real for one day only on Oct. 15, 2021, National Cheese Curd Day, it was a record-breaking sensation. Quinn Adkins, Culver’s director of menu development, said it was the second-busiest day ever in Culver’s history, and about a fifth of the chain’s over 880 restaurants hit daily sales records.
In Madison, long lines in drive-thru lanes were the norm, and many restaurants sold out of CurderBurgers before lunchtime.
“I think we all expected that it would do well and that people would be excited about it,” Adkins said. “But just the level of response and the degree to which this resonated with our guests, it was unlike anything that I had ever personally experienced in my 30 years in this industry.”
Once the breading dust had settled, Adkins and other officials at Culver’s immediately sat down and started planning out the CurderBurger’s return. Adkins said that one thing that was almost immediately agreed-upon was that while having a one-day release was exciting, they would want to bring the CurderBurger back for a longer period.
So for 2022, the CurderBurger will be available for 20 days from Wednesday, Oct. 12 until Monday, Oct. 31 (including National Cheese Curd Day on Oct. 15). Because Culver's restaurants are owned and operated by individual franchisees, prices may vary, but Culver's is recommending a price of $7.59.
The three-week window makes it easier on both customers and Culver’s restaurants, who are used to having limited-time items, like the Pub Burger.
“I think everybody agreed that doing it for a longer period of time allows our guests to kind of pick and choose when they want to come to the restaurant,” Adkins said. “It certainly makes things a lot easier on our restaurant teams. We're very good at managing that process and making it more aligned with our usual methodology just made sense.”
Adkins said the CurderBurger that customers will order this year will be nearly identical to the one they had last year, with the fried “cheese crown” containing a mix of yellow and white cheese that replicated the flavor and consistency of a cheese curd.
“It’s the same build, the same flavor profile,” Adkins said. “We made a slight — and I'm talking minuscule — adjustment to the breading, because we received feedback from our restaurants when they were cooking so many simultaneously, just wanted to make it a little easier for the restaurants to handle.”
Adkins said each Culver’s restaurant will have the capacity to sell 1,000 CurderBurgers during the item’s 20-day run. Which means that, although customers won’t have to line up in the drive-thru lane on Day 1, they might not want to wait until Day 20.
“We obviously can't control much more beyond that,’ Adkins said. “So if people have it in their minds, ‘Oh, I have until the end of the month,’ that might not be the case.”