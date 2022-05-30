I tend to come at pop culture a little backwards. Like Michelle Zauner — I didn’t know she led an internationally known band, Japanese Breakfast, until after I read her excellent culinary memoir, “Crying in H Mart.” Now I love her music too.
So it was with “Foodheim,” a cookbook by Eric Wareheim and Emily Timberlake, published last fall by Ten Speed Press. I came to Wareheim’s “culinary adventure” through recipes for orange chicken and ceviche, with vague recognition that the man behind it was famous for something other than his prodigious appetite.
Wareheim is known to most of the world as half of the comedy duo Tim & Eric with Tim Heidecker (who is coming to the Barrymore Theatre in July). He’s a frequent Hollywood producer and was a series regular on “Master of None” with Aziz Ansari.
He’s also obsessed with making pizza at home, acidity, “circle foods,” natural wine (he’s a winemaker at Las Jaras) and living “Heimy-style.” The recipes in “Foodheim” span spicy Sichuan “rib ticklers” and personal pan pepperoni pizzas, cocktails, “green foods” and a raclette (melted cheese) dinner for a dozen. What unites them is tone.
The Wareheim of “Foodheim” is a weird, joyful Muppet, wild-eyed and obsessive. He’s very tall (6’7”) and likes to make his stature part of the joke. He kneels beside a four-foot-something grandma and her pot of sauce, dons a belt hung with German bitter liqueur bottles, and devotes four pages to tiny horses. One alternate title for the cookbook was “Bigfoot Contessa.”
In December, Square Wine Company in Madison chose “Foodheim” as its club-pairing cookbook for the following six months, and earlier this spring I dove into the recipes. Almost none of them are online, but I’ll share links to similar things. “Foodheim” is for sale at Square, 1 E. Main St., and via Leopold’s Books Bar Caffé on bookshop.org ($32.20).
Orange chicken — I made almost every chicken recipe in this book. I even bought a second wire rack for the amount Wareheim had me frying things. We started with sticky orange chicken, a process that took substantially longer than I anticipated because of my (smallish) Dutch oven and the need to work in batches. Still, the heat from Sriracha and red pepper flakes and the sweetness from fresh orange juice and hoisin sauce made this a dinner win. Maybe for a weekend.
Chicken tower with herb overload — The flavors and textures in this Vietnamese-inspired poached chicken salad are easy to love. It’s crunchy, bright, a little sweet, a little spicy. I used coleslaw mix as a shortcut for the salad base, and you can shred leftover chicken if you roasted one recently. Make extra nuoc cham (fish sauce, lime juice, rice vinegar, palm sugar, garlic, bird’s eye chili) to brighten up rice-based lunches all week. Similar to a recipe on Cooking with Cocktail Rings.
Tingle tagine — “Foodheim” is stuffed with decadent dishes, so an aromatic vegetarian tagine was a welcome reprieve. I’ve made many variations on this Moroccan-style stew, and appreciated this one for the saffron, preserved lemon (tart and salty!), dried apricots and sumac. Any mix of root veggies will do, but here we had carrots and potatoes, with chickpeas for protein and a topping of fresh mint and toasted almonds. For one similar recipe, try The Spruce Eats.
Garganelli with ragù — Admittedly more of a cold-weather food, Bolognese-style ragù is a Sunday project. Wareheim and Timberlake speed it up with this recipe, which starts with the traditional soffrito (onion, carrot, celery), adds a ton of garlic and finishes with good Parmigiano-Reggiano.
I don’t always seek out pancetta over easier-to-find bacon, but I did this time, adding minced anchovies and double-concentrated tomato paste to a sauce with ground pork and beef. Epicurious has a great version of this classic, as does the blog Sugar & Salt.
Chicken parm with nonna sauce — I chose this to challenge my husband, who insisted he did not like chicken parmesan. I think his word was “gloppy?” I felt good about how this turned out, post-second-wire-rack purchase, with pounded boneless chicken thighs instead of the chicken breasts it called for and panko for a crispy crust. The nonna sauce (tomato sauce) recipe here was time consuming if not particularly difficult; I would not judge if you substituted pre-made.
Pork dork — About that wire rack. I pulled it out again to make these pork tonkatsu sandwiches, soft bread around pounded pork loin that’s coated in panko and fried. I used a powdered version of Japanese hot mustard, which may not have been correct (?) but gave the coating a tiny kick. And I loved the katsu sauce: mostly ketchup, with Worcestershire, soy sauce, brown sugar, garlic and ginger. Try this variation at Just One Cookbook.
Filet au poivre — I cannot deal with searing steak in my tiny house. It’s just too smoky. So we adapted this steakhouse classic recipe for filet mignon with green peppercorn cream sauce for a cast iron skillet and our Weber kettle. I checked lots of local groceries before ordering brined green peppercorns on Amazon. (Wareheim sometimes asks for stuff like powdered vitamin C, Moscato vinegar, fig leaves, tuom and lime pickle. Kinda Hollywood? But work around-able.)
Lamb kabobs with garlicky tomatoes — Our local hardware stores do not stock flat metal skewers (we checked) but I can assure you these garlicky, cumin- and sumac-scented kofta kabobs work with the thin metal or bamboo kind too. I roasted the cherry tomatoes in the oven, whipped up the tahini spread and pickled onions, and toasted some pita while my husband manned the grill. Check out this similar recipe for Lebanese kofta on Serious Eats.
Ceviche with leche de tigre — I love ceviche and absolutely loved this version, with celery and red onion for crunch, tender sweet potato, garlic and ginger for aromatics, and corn nuts on top. I made it for a date night dinner and served it with a crisp white wine.
To state the obvious: We do not live by an ocean. When it comes to eating fish, especially lightly cooked ocean fish like this, find a good supplier, buy sushi-grade filets and (I’m sorry!) check for nematodes. They’re super common in halibut and cod, and they can pose a risk.
On that note, Sitka Salmon Shares has a nice ceviche recipe!
Corpse Reviver No. 2 — Don’t buy this book for the cocktails, because they’re all classics. But if you have the book around anyway and want something fresh and bright and a little bit bitter to drink during food prep, shake this one. It’s just one part each gin, Cointreau, Lillet and lemon juice, with a splash of absinthe. Pro tip: The big liquor stores sell tiny bottles of absinthe, which are perfect for cocktails like these that only call for a “rinse.” Find the same recipe at Zestful Kitchen.