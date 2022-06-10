A new bar from three Madison service industry veterans has opened on Park Street. Cordial, located at 516 S. Park St. in the former Rustic Tavern location, had its official opening Wednesday.
The bar is still hiring, but the owners intend for Cordial to be open seven days a week from 4 p.m. until 1 a.m. serving cocktails, beer and a short wine list, as well as a few snacks made in house.
The buildout of Cordial took more than a year, according to co-owner Travis Knight. Cordial is the combined effort of Knight, a former partner in Mint Mark who has tended bar around town, Jenny Baldwin, a longtime bartender at Paul’s Club and Cask and Ale, and Brett Marshall, who worked for many years at Natt Spil on King Street downtown.
Knight said their team did “basically all the work” to renovate the Rustic, which for years was a “a Sconnie dive bar” popular with third-shifters from the nearby hospital and working folks from the neighborhood. The brick building was built in 1933. The bar itself used to open in the morning, Knight said, and did much of its business before noon.
Cordial aims to embrace that dive bar feel while giving more of a downtown cocktail vibe than the Rustic had. The new bar will only be open in the evenings.
“We’re going to try not to price our stuff as high,” Knight said. “We want to be more accessible for people who maybe haven’t experienced the downtown cocktail scene. They can get a taste of it without having a $15 cocktail. We’re doing the best we can with the cost of stuff.”
Cordial doesn’t have food yet, but there’s a small prep kitchen in the basement and Knight could see adding some prep space in the corner of the bar, like some taverns have.
In the meantime Cordial will offer small “homemade” snacks, like pecans flavored with everything bagel spices or maple syrup. They’re also hosting pop-ups with food carts like Curd Girl, which specializes in cheese curds. Knight said they will serve “quality non-alcoholic drinks” and a focused wine list.
Cordial has an Instagram page (@cordial_madison) and just put up a bare bones Facebook page. Knight said early on they might not be open Sundays and Mondays, but added that “ the sky’s the limit as far as buildout if we have money coming in.”
“We put our blood, sweat and tears into this,” he said. “With all the design work Jenny did, and Brett’s doing the beer list … and in a space that had been here for (nearly) 100 years.
“I have always loved working with them,” Knight added about his partners. “We care about people. We found ourselves in these jobs for a reason. I always said I wanted to do something with these people, and this opportunity came up — and it is now come to fruition.”