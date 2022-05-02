The latest edition of Cooking with the Cap Times on April 28 featured Susan Hendrix making two scallop-centric dishes at Kessenich’s in Madison.
The first dish is from Hendrix's work at Tempest Oyster Bar, where she is sous chef: pan-seared scallops with lardons (bacon), apple, brown sugar and brandy. From the Tornado Steak House came the French-style Coquille Saint Jacques — scallops poached in white wine cream over mashed potatoes.
Find the recipes here.
Cap Times members were invited to join us in-person.
Hendrix came to Madison in 1992 to attend the University of Wisconsin-Madison and as she tells it, “just never left.” She met Henry Doane, owner of Tempest and Tornado Steak House, in 1999, and he quickly became one of her culinary mentors.
Hendrix cooked at many Madison restaurants, including the Orpheum, Opus and Crescent City Grill, as well as Tornado. In 2007, she and her husband, Jason, took over Sunprint Café on the Square from Rena Gelman. When Sunprint closed in 2015, Hendrix became the sous chef at Tempest Oyster Bar.
