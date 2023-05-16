The May edition of Cooking with the Cap Times features Seven Acre Dairy Company chefs Ben Hunter and Kyle Kiepert at the Kessenich's Innovation Center in Madison. Watch the demonstration below, hosted by food editor Lindsay Christians.
Hunter and Kiepert met via Instagram, and cooked together once at Lightyears in Avoca before pursuing separate culinary paths — pop-ups, events, other work — until “the call of Seven Acre” brought them under one roof.
At Seven Acre, Hunter and Kiepert draw inspiration from the pig, cattle, vegetable and dairy farmers immediately surrounding them. They also find menu fodder in old church cookbooks and the historic home cooking of the upper Midwest.
For this demonstration, Hunter and Kiepert made crispy fried spinach roots, grape jelly meatballs and dairy beef steak with morel gravy.
Cap Times members were invited to join us in person to enjoy the dish and a glass of wine. Virtual attendees who watched live were encouraged to cook along and ask questions.
Thank you to our official kitchen sponsor, Kessenich’s, for helping make this event series possible, along with our official wine pairing sponsor Leopold’s Books Bar Caffè.
Catch up on past episodes of Cooking with the Cap Times, and save the date for the next event, featuring Homecoming chef de cuisine Chance Spivey and kitchen manager/operations director Christian Amador, on Wednesday, June 21.