The latest edition of Cooking with the Cap Times on Thursday featured Settle Down Tavern chef Joslyn Mink at the Kessenich's Innovation Center in Madison. Food editor Lindsay Christians was the host.
In the demo, Mink prepares crispy sweet corn polenta with roasted tomatoes and lamb merguez (made by Underground Meats). Find the recipe here.
Cap Times members were invited to join us in person to enjoy the dish and a glass of wine. Virtual attendees who watched live were encouraged to cook along and ask questions.
Thank you to our official kitchen sponsor, Kessenich’s, for helping make this event series possible, along with our official wine pairing sponsor Leopold’s Books Bar Caffè.
