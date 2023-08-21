The August edition of Cooking with the Cap Times featured chef Michael Sollinger of Braisin' Hussies at the Kessenich's Innovation Center in Madison. Watch the demonstration below, hosted by food editor Lindsay Christians.
For this demonstration, Sollinger made Ma Greb's slow chicken: sous vide yogurt chicken with Moroccan spices, lentils and vegetables, brined black olives, preserved tangerine, almonds and arugula, served over couscous.
Cap Times members were invited to join us in person to enjoy the dish and a glass of wine. Virtual attendees who watched live were encouraged to cook along and ask questions.
Thank you to our official kitchen sponsor, Kessenich’s, for helping make this event series possible, along with our official wine pairing sponsor Leopold’s Books Bar Caffè.
Register now for next month's event, featuring chef Awa Sibi of Les Delices de Awa, on Tuesday, Sept. 19. As a special Cap Times Idea Fest event, this demo will include an expanded in-person audience of Cap Times members. Learn more about membership here.