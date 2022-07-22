The latest edition of Cooking with the Cap Times on Thursday featured Merchant chef Matt Schieble at the Kessenich’s Innovation Center.
In the demo, Schieble prepares bourbon-brined and grilled bone-in pork chops with spiced strawberry glaze, blistered green beans and sunflower seed gremolata. Food editor Lindsay Christians hosts.
Find the recipe here.
In addition to Merchant, Schieble has 20 years of experience cooking in Madison kitchens such as Fresco, Osteria Papavero and Harvest, as well as the acclaimed Brindille in Chicago under chef Carrie Nahabedian.
Cap Times members were invited to join us in person to enjoy the dish and a glass of wine. Virtual attendees who watched live were encouraged to cook along and ask questions.
Thank you to our official kitchen sponsor, Kessenich’s, for helping make this event series possible, along with our official wine pairing sponsor Leopold’s Books Bar Caffé.
