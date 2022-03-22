The latest edition of Cooking with the Cap Times on March 17 featured chef Patrick O’Halloran at Kessenich’s in Madison.
O’Halloran is the chef and co-owner of Lombardino’s, an iconic Italian-American restaurant on Madison’s near west side, as well as Tipsy Cow in Madison and Sun Prairie. O’Halloran cooked at the Velvet Room lounge in downtown Milwaukee and trained in Italy and Switzerland (through Shully’s Catering) before coming to Madison.
In 2005, he was among the opening partners at The Old Fashioned. During the pandemic, he and several other partners launched a spice company called The Deliciouser.
For this demonstration, O’Halloran prepared spiced lamb meatballs with mezzogiorno gravy, a “punchy red sauce” made with red wine and aromatics. Find the recipe here. He also made a spirit-free pomegranate smash, inspired by a Pimm’s Cup.
Thank you to our sponsors for helping make this series possible: Kessenich’s, Provision Market and Leopold's Books Bar Caffè. Thank you to our video partner Hinckley Productions.