The June edition of Cooking with the Cap Times features Homecoming chefs Chance Spivey and Christian Amador at the Kessenich's Innovation Center in Madison. Watch the demonstration below, hosted by food editor Lindsay Christians.
Spivey is the chef de cuisine and Amador is the kitchen manager/operations director at Homecoming, the two-year-old restaurant in the historic White School in Spring Green.
For this demonstration, Spivey and Amador prepared two different kinds of homemade pizza, a staple on the menu at Homecoming.
Cap Times members were invited to join us in person to enjoy the dish and a glass of wine. Virtual attendees who watched live were encouraged to cook along and ask questions.
