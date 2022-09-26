The latest edition of Cooking with the Cap Times featured The Harvey House chef Joe Papach at the Kessenich's Innovation Center in Madison. Food editor Lindsay Christians was the host.
In the demo, Papach prepares Superior walleye with pumpernickel, savoy cabbage, spaetzle and horseradish sabayon. Find the recipe here.
Cap Times members were invited to join us in person to enjoy the dish and a glass of wine. Virtual attendees who watched live were encouraged to cook along and ask questions. This also was an official Cap Times Idea Fest event.
Thank you to our official kitchen sponsor, Kessenich’s, for helping make this event series possible, along with our official wine pairing sponsor Leopold’s Books Bar Caffè.
