Tory Miller-Cooking with the Cap Times
Photo by Beck Henreckson

The latest edition of Cooking with the Cap Times on Monday featured L'Etoile and Graze chef Tory Miller at the Kessenich’s Innovation Center. 

Miller started out by preparing several tapas: marinated olives, smoked salmon with Greek yogurt and truffle honey, and gambas al ajillo (shrimp with garlic). The final dish he made was a spring vegetable paella with chicken and green sauce.

Find the recipes here.

Tory Miller is the executive chef and a co-owner of Deja Food Group, which includes the iconic fine dining restaurant L'Etoile and its sister restaurant, Graze, on the Capitol Square. Miller won a James Beard Award for Best Chef: Midwest in 2012, the first year he was nominated. 

This event was part of the Cap Times spring membership drive where we raised over $15,000 for our newsroom. Thank you to all of our Cap Times members for your support.

And thank you to our sponsors who help make this series possible: Kessenich’s, Pasqual's Cantina and Leopold’s Books Bar Caffé.