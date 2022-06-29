The latest edition of Cooking with the Cap Times on Monday featured L'Etoile and Graze chef Tory Miller at the Kessenich’s Innovation Center.
Miller started out by preparing several tapas: marinated olives, smoked salmon with Greek yogurt and truffle honey, and gambas al ajillo (shrimp with garlic). The final dish he made was a spring vegetable paella with chicken and green sauce.
Find the recipes here.
Tory Miller is the executive chef and a co-owner of Deja Food Group, which includes the iconic fine dining restaurant L'Etoile and its sister restaurant, Graze, on the Capitol Square. Miller won a James Beard Award for Best Chef: Midwest in 2012, the first year he was nominated.
This event was part of the Cap Times spring membership drive where we raised over $15,000 for our newsroom. Thank you to all of our Cap Times members for your support.
And thank you to our sponsors who help make this series possible: Kessenich’s, Pasqual's Cantina and Leopold’s Books Bar Caffé.