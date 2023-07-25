The July edition of Cooking with the Cap Times featured chef Francesca Hong of Morris Ramen at the Kessenich's Innovation Center in Madison. Watch the demonstration below, hosted by food editor Lindsay Christians.
For this demonstration, Hong prepared a summer squash salad with nori chèvre, pickled blueberries and roasted Rushing Waters trout.
Cap Times members were invited to join us in person to enjoy the dish and a glass of wine. Virtual attendees who watched live were encouraged to cook along and ask questions.
Thank you to our official kitchen sponsor, Kessenich’s, for helping make this event series possible, along with our official wine pairing sponsor Leopold’s Books Bar Caffè.
Register now for next month's event, featuring chef Michael Sollinger of Braisin' Hussies Food Cart, on Thursday, Aug. 17.