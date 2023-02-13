The latest edition of Cooking with the Cap Times features Meat People chef Pip Freeman at the Kessenich's Innovation Center in Madison. Watch the demonstration below, hosted by food editor Lindsay Christians.
Freeman demonstrated how to make basted Delmonico steaks with beet bordelaise, which he describes as “maybe the best way to cook steak and absolutely the best way to cook beets.” The technique of searing the steak and basting in the pan to cook the meat evenly while slathering it in fat is “not one people do at home often, and is also pretty rare to find in a restaurant anymore.”
As for the beets, Freeman has been using this technique for nearly 15 years. “The color is obviously stunning, but the texture is the real star. No more mushy beets!
“I think this dish will change the way you look at beets,” Freeman adds, “and could even make a convert out of some of the haters out there who claim not to like them.” Find the recipe here.
Cap Times members were invited to join us in person to enjoy the dish and a glass of wine. Virtual attendees who watched live were encouraged to cook along and ask questions.
Thank you to our official kitchen sponsor, Kessenich’s, for helping make this event series possible, along with our official wine pairing sponsor Leopold’s Books Bar Caffè.
