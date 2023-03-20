The latest edition of Cooking with the Cap Times features Ugly Apple Cafe chef Laurel Burleson at the Kessenich's Innovation Center in Madison. Watch the demonstration below, hosted by food editor Lindsay Christians.
After starting her business as a downtown food cart, Burleson opened up Ugly Apple Cafe in the Dane County Courthouse in late 2022. There they serve breakfast and lunch, and make delicious food from scratch using seconds and overstock from local farmers as much as possible. Some of their most popular items include fruit leather snacks and pączki, stuffed Polish doughnuts that Burleson fries up every year around Lent.
For this demonstration, Burleson made a variety of sweet and savory pączki, including one filled with bacon and cabbage, one with a vanilla orange blossom custard and one apple-filled version.
Cap Times members were invited to join us in person to enjoy the dish and a glass of wine. Virtual attendees who watched live were encouraged to cook along and ask questions.
Thank you to our official kitchen sponsor, Kessenich's, for helping make this event series possible, along with our official wine pairing sponsor Leopold's Books Bar Caffè.
