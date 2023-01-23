The latest edition of Cooking with the Cap Times features Jardin chef Juan Umaña at the Kessenich's Innovation Center in Madison. Watch the demonstration below, hosted by food editor Lindsay Christians.
Umaña demonstrated how to make vegan shepherd's pie, a dish with which he hopes to highlight the season, this region and a shared love for potatoes that connects him back to his Andean roots. Find the recipe here.
Cap Times members were invited to join us in person to enjoy the dish and a glass of wine. Virtual attendees who watched live were encouraged to cook along and ask questions.
Thank you to our official kitchen sponsor, Kessenich’s, for helping make this event series possible, along with our official wine pairing sponsor Leopold’s Books Bar Caffè.
Catch up on past episodes of Cooking with the Cap Times, and register now to watch the next installment of the series, which will feature chef Pip Freeman of Meat People, taking place Feb. 9.