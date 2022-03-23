Join us for the April edition of Cooking with the Cap Times on Thursday, April 28, at 6 p.m. featuring Tempest sous chef Susan Hendrix at the Kessenich’s Innovation Center. Food editor Lindsay Christians hosts.
Hendrix came to Madison in 1992 to attend the University of Wisconsin-Madison and as she tells it, “just never left.” She met Henry Doane, owner of Tempest and Tornado Steak House, in 1999, and he quickly became one of her culinary mentors.
Hendrix cooked at many Madison restaurants, including the Orpheum, Opus and Crescent City Grill, as well as Tornado Steak House. In 2007, she and her husband, Jason, took over Sunprint Café on the Square from Rena Gelman. When Sunprint closed in 2015, Hendrix became the sous chef at Tempest Oyster Bar.
At Cooking with the Cap Times, Hendrix will share techniques for two scallop-centric dishes: from Tempest, pan-seared scallops with lardons (bacon), apple, brown sugar and brandy; and from Tornado, the French-style Coquille Saint Jacques, scallops poached in white wine cream over mashed potatoes.
Hendrix has prepared these recipes “thousands of times.”
Register for the free event on Zoom and you’ll receive the recipes a week in advance. Registrants will also be subscribed to our weekly Madison Life email newsletter, but can unsubscribe at any time.
This demonstration will begin at 6 p.m. in the test kitchen at Kessenich’s. Kessenich's is one of the event’s sponsors, along with our presenting sponsor Provision Market at Pasqual's Cantina and our wine pairing sponsor Leopold’s Books Bar Caffé.
Cooking with the Cap Times events are free to all. Virtual attendees are welcome to cook along and encouraged to ask questions.