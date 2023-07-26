Join us at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 17, for a live cooking demonstration at Kessenich's Innovation Center, hosted by Cap Times food editor Lindsay Christians. The demonstration will feature chef Michael Sollinger of the food cart Braisin' Hussies.
Sollinger (“Solli”) moved to Madison in 2016 specifically to open Braisin' Hussies. The cart, which features slow-cooked meats like pork shoulder and short ribs served as tacos, sandwiches and bowls, has topped the city’s annual food cart review the last two years it was conducted (2019 and 2022).
According to a State Journal story, Sollinger grew up in Champaign, Illinois but lived abroad as an adult, opening several restaurants in Warsaw, Poland. He went to culinary school at Johnson & Wales University in Providence, Rhode Island.
Braisin’ Hussies now vends at the Dane County Farmers’ Market on Saturdays and weekdays on the Capitol Square. A recent story in Madison Locally Sourced notes that Sollinger can “operate more like a bartender” at his cart, and get to know regulars.
Sollinger has been vocal in his praise of the city’s support for mobile food businesses like his. In a Madison Magazine piece last month, he told a reporter “I pat myself on the back every time I think that, yes, coming to Madison to open a food cart for me was the right call, 100%.”
At August’s Cooking with the Cap Times event, Sollinger will be demonstrating how to make sous vide chicken, a dish influenced by North African flavors and techniques.
“I plan on talking about the advantages of the sous vide process along with some other techniques, such as the preserved tangerine peel I use,” he wrote in an email. “The dish is presented as a stew, served over pearl couscous (with) various garnishes.”
And don’t worry if you don’t have a sous vide circulator — Sollinger will demonstrate how to make the dish without one, too.
Two ways to watch
To watch Cooking with the Cap Times in person, become a Cap Times member. Already a member? Watch your email for the invitation! Cap Times members who join us in person will enjoy the dish and a glass of wine.
To watch via the free livestream, register here. The recipe will be emailed to all registered attendees about one week in advance. Virtual attendees are encouraged to cook along and ask questions.
Thank you to our official kitchen sponsor, Kessenich’s, for helping make this event series possible, along with our official wine pairing sponsor Leopold’s Books Bar Caffè.