Join us for the March edition of Cooking with the Cap Times on Thursday, March 17, at 6 p.m. featuring chef Patrick O’Halloran at Kessenich’s in Madison.
O’Halloran is the chef and co-owner of Lombardino’s, an iconic Italian-American restaurant on Madison’s near west side, as well as Tipsy Cow in Madison and Sun Prairie. O’Halloran cooked at the Velvet Room lounge in downtown Milwaukee and trained in Italy and Switzerland (through Shully’s Catering) before coming to Madison.
In 2005, he was among the opening partners at Old Fashioned. During the pandemic, he and several other partners launched a spice company called The Deliciouser.
For this demonstration, O’Halloran will be preparing spiced lamb meatballs with mezzogiorno gravy, a “punchy red sauce” made with red wine and aromatics. He’ll also demo a spirit-free pomegranate smash, inspired by a Pimm’s Cup.
Register for the free event on Zoom and you'll receive the recipe a week in advance.
This demonstration will begin at 6 p.m. in the Kessenich’s Innovation Center (which is one of the event’s sponsors, along with Pasqual’s Provision Market).
Cooking with the Cap Times events are free to all. Virtual attendees are welcome to cook along and encouraged to ask questions.
For an ode to Lombardino’s “ever-broken” replica of the Trevi Fountain, enjoy this piece from Bon Appetit in 2019.