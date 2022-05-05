Join us for the May edition of Cooking with the Cap Times on Thursday, May 26, at 6 p.m. featuring L'Etoile and Graze chef Tory Miller at the Kessenich’s Innovation Center. Food editor Lindsay Christians hosts.
Tory Miller is the executive chef and a co-owner of Deja Food Group, which includes the iconic fine dining restaurant L'Etoile and its sister restaurant, Graze, on the Capitol Square. Miller won a James Beard Award for Best Chef: Midwest in 2012, the first year he was nominated.
At this month's event, Miller will be leading us through a "tapas party with paella." He'll start the paella, then make some tapas — Spanish-inspired snacks — while it cooks. Those who register will get the recipe.
Speaking of registration, this month is the Cap Times spring membership drive, and to help us reach our goal of raising $25,000 for our newsroom by May 31, this event is open to members only.
To watch in-person (only a few spots available for this option, unfortunately) or via the livestream, become a Cap Times member. Already a member? Watch your email for the invitation.
This demonstration will begin at 6 p.m. in the kitchen at Kessenich’s, which is one of the event’s sponsors, along with presenting sponsor Provision Market and wine pairing sponsor Leopold’s Books Bar Caffé. Those who join us in-person will enjoy the dish prepared and a glass of wine.
Virtual attendees are encouraged to cook along and ask questions.