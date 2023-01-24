Join us for the next Cooking with the Cap Times on Thursday, Feb. 9, at 6 p.m. featuring chef Pip Freeman of Meat People. Host and Cap Times food editor Lindsay Christians will welcome Freeman to the Kessenich's Innovation Center to demonstrate how to make basted Delmonico steaks with beet bordelaise.
Freeman was formerly the chef at Three Letters in Brooklyn. After coming to Madison he cooked at Mint Mark and ran the kitchen at Stalzy’s for a year, before opening Meat People on Madison's east side with his wife, Jenny Griep, in 2021.
In this demonstration, Freeman will show how to pan baste a delmonico — "my favorite way to cook one of my favorite steaks." The steak will be accompanied by beet bordelaise, a dish made by slowly simmering diced beets in red wine and red wine vinegar. Freeman said he has been making this dish forever, and "it is easily my favorite way to eat beets."
Two ways to watch
To watch Cooking with the Cap Times in person, become a Cap Times member. Already a member? Watch your email for the invitation! Cap Times members who join us in person will enjoy the dish and a glass of wine.
To watch via the free livestream, register here. The recipe will be emailed to all registered attendees about one week in advance. Virtual attendees are encouraged to cook along and ask questions.
Thank you to our official kitchen sponsor, Kessenich’s, for helping make this event series possible, along with our official wine pairing sponsor Leopold’s Books Bar Caffè.