Cooking with the Cap Times continues on Thursday, Jan. 19 at 6 p.m. with chef Juan Umaña of Jardin at Robinia Courtyard. Host and Cap Times food editor Lindsay Christians will welcome Umaña to the Kessenich's Innovation Center to demonstrate how to make vegan shepherd’s pie.
Juan David Umaña is the executive chef at Jardin, Madison’s premiere plant-based restaurant. After working in the industry for over 15 years, traveling the world and having stints in restaurants across the country, he relocated to Madison to push the boundaries of what vegan cooking can be in the Midwest.
Originally from Bogotá, Colombia, Umaña has lived on the east coast, Midwest and west coast. He established his own award-winning vegan food truck, Vengan Pa’ Ka, in Eugene, Oregon, where he grew his passion for sustainable sourcing.
With a focus on local, organic and seasonal ingredients, the menus he creates pull from different times and cultures that have captivated his artistic interest. Having spent time in Alice Waters’ renowned Berkeley institution, Chez Panisse, and Kimbal Musk’s farm-to-table restaurant The Kitchen in Denver, Umaña focuses on connecting with the land, the community and the seasons.
With this shepherd’s pie, Chef Juan hopes to highlight the season, this region and a shared love for potatoes that connects him back to his Andean roots.
Two ways to watch
Register now to join us virtually for this free event. Want to join us in person? That's an exclusive perk for Cap Times members. Become one and you could join us for the live filming where you'll enjoy a glass of wine and the dish. Current members should watch their email for the invitation.
The recipe will be emailed to all registered attendees about one week in advance. Virtual attendees are encouraged to cook along and ask questions.
Thank you to our official kitchen sponsor, Kessenich’s, and our official wine pairing sponsor, Leopold’s Books Bar Caffé, for helping make this event series possible.
