Join us at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 19, for a live cooking demonstration at Kessenich's Innovation Center, hosted by Cap Times food editor Lindsay Christians. The demonstration will feature chef Awa Siba of Les Delices de Awa and is a session within Cap Times Idea Fest.
Sibi, an immigrant entrepreneur from West Africa, has run the catering company Les Delices de Awa for five years and plans to open a brick and mortar restaurant of the same name, at the former Monsoon Siam location at 2045 Atwood Ave., in January. She currently vends at the Northside Farmers Market every Sunday morning during the summer, and pops up at local events like Africa Fest, Sessions at McPike Park and Taste of Madison.
“The Ivory Coast represents so many neighboring countries around us,” Sibi told the Cap Times in a recent interview. “It’s like the U.S. There are people from different ethnicities and backgrounds and they all morph together … This is why the culinary scene for us is very colorful and has so much to offer, because all these cultures from other countries are also represented there."
For September's cooking demonstration, Sibi will make attieke, or cassava couscous, a staple from Côte d'Ivoire (the Ivory Coast), as well as whole fried fish with side vegetables.
Two ways to watch
As a special Cap Times Idea Fest event, the demonstration will have an expanded in-person audience of Cap Times members. Become one today and watch your email for the invitation. Members who join us in person will enjoy the dish and a glass of wine.
To watch from the comfort of your own home, register here for the free livestream. The recipe will be emailed to all registered attendees about one week in advance. Virtual attendees are encouraged to cook along and ask questions.
Thank you to our official kitchen sponsor, Kessenich’s, for helping make this event series possible, along with our official wine pairing sponsor Leopold’s Books Bar Caffè.