Join us for the July edition of Cooking with the Cap Times on Thursday, July 21, at 6 p.m. featuring Merchant executive chef Matt Schieble at the Kessenich’s Innovation Center.
Schieble will cook a bourbon brined and grilled, bone-in pork chop with spiced strawberry glaze, blistered green beans and sunflower seed gremolata. Food editor Lindsay Christians hosts.
In addition to Merchant, Schieble has 20 years of experience cooking in Madison kitchens such as Fresco, Osteria Papavero and Harvest, as well as the acclaimed Brindille in Chicago under chef Carrie Nahabedian.
Two ways to watch
To watch in person, become a Cap Times member. Already a member? Watch your email for the invitation.
To watch via the free livestream, register here. The recipe will be emailed to all registered attendees about one week in advance.
Cap Times members who join us in person will enjoy the dish and a glass of wine. Virtual attendees are encouraged to cook along and ask questions.
Thank you to our official kitchen sponsor, Kessenich’s, for helping make this event series possible, along with our official wine pairing sponsor Leopold’s Books Bar Caffé.
Catch up on past episodes of Cooking with the Cap Times here.