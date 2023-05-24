Join us at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, June 21 for a live cooking demonstration at Kessenich's Innovation Center, hosted by Cap Times food editor Lindsay Christians. This month's demonstration features chefs Chance Spivey and Christian Amador of Homecoming in Spring Green.
Spivey is the chef de cuisine and Amador is the kitchen manager/operations director at Homecoming, the two-year-old restaurant in the historic White School in Spring Green. For this demonstration, they will prepare homemade pizza with red sauce and local cheeses, as well as charred vegetables.
Two ways to watch
To watch Cooking with the Cap Times in person, become a Cap Times member. Already a member? Watch your email for the invitation! Cap Times members who join us in person will enjoy the dish and a glass of wine.
To watch via the free livestream, register here. The recipe will be emailed to all registered attendees about one week in advance. Virtual attendees are encouraged to cook along and ask questions.
Thank you to our official kitchen sponsor, Kessenich’s, for helping make this event series possible, along with our official wine pairing sponsor Leopold’s Books Bar Caffè.