Join us for the next Cooking with the Cap Times on Thursday, March 16, at 6 p.m., featuring chef Laurel Burleson of Ugly Apple Cafe. Host and Cap Times food editor Lindsay Christians will welcome Burleson to the Kessenich's Innovation Center to demonstrate how to make pączki, a filled Polish doughnut.
Burleson opened her food cart, The Ugly Apple Cafe, in 2016, serving breakfast pastries, sandwiches and more with local farmers' overstock fruits and vegetables. A native of Des Plaines, Illinois, she worked in kitchens in Chicago for about five years after college. In 2013, she and her husband moved to Madison, where she worked at Nostrano, Bishops Bay Country Club and Green Owl Cafe.
As Burleson grew her business, the Ugly Apple Cafe shared kitchen space at Christine's Kitchens on the east side of Madison, making fruit leather snacks and pączki, stuffed doughnuts that Burleson fries up every year around Lent. This year's flavors include red currant raspberry, apple cranberry, vanilla Grand Marnier custard, dark chocolate custard, plum apricot and braised bacon and cabbage.
For this demonstration, Burleson will make savory pączki with bacon and cabbage, a custard-filled version, and possibly an apple filling.
Two ways to watch
To watch Cooking with the Cap Times in person, become a Cap Times member. Already a member? Watch your email for the invitation! Cap Times members who join us in person will enjoy the dish and a glass of wine.
To watch via the free livestream, register here. The recipe will be emailed to all registered attendees about one week in advance. Virtual attendees are encouraged to cook along and ask questions.
Thank you to our official kitchen sponsor, Kessenich’s, for helping make this event series possible, along with our official wine pairing sponsor Leopold’s Books Bar Caffè.