Join us at 6 p.m. on Monday, May 15 for a live cooking demonstration at Kessenich's Innovation Center, hosted by Cap Times food editor Lindsay Christians. For this month's event, we'll be testing the old adage about "too many cooks" as we feature two guest chefs.
Ben Hunter and Kyle Kiepert lead the kitchen at The Kitchen, the new restaurant at Seven Acre Dairy Company in Paoli, and will demonstrate how to prepare crispy spinach roots, a featured item on The Kitchen's menu.
Hunter co-founded Underground Food Collective, where he helped design and build Underground Kitchen, Forequarter and Underground Butcher. He has worked in kitchens at L’Etoile, Ironworks Café at the Goodman Community Center and Lightyears Farm in Avoca, as well as several resorts in the Upper Peninsula of Michigan.
Kiepert has worked locally in the kitchens at Fairchild, Settle Down Tavern and Casetta Kitchen and Counter.
Inspired by a nettle custard, Hunter and Kiepert met via Instagram. They cooked together once at Lightyears in Avoca, then pursued separate culinary paths — pop-ups, events, other work — until “the call of Seven Acre” brought them under one roof.
At Seven Acre, Hunter and Kiepert draw inspiration from the pig, cattle, vegetable and dairy farmers immediately surrounding them (Hunter’s on a first-name basis with most of these folks). They also find menu fodder in old church cookbooks and the historic home cooking of the upper Midwest.
The dish they'll focus on for the demonstration, crispy fried spinach roots, was inspired by Bill Warner and Snug Haven Farm in Montrose. Snug Haven is famous for its frost-sweetened spinach (Rick Bayless is one big-name fan), but few have thought to use the roots. Hunter described it as a “baby parsnip with a crown of spinach on top, so beautiful and so fresh.”
If you’re planning to cook along at home for this one, you’ll likely have to visit Snug Haven's booth on the Capitol Square at the Dane County Farmers’ Market (6:15 a.m.-1:45 p.m. Saturdays) to source the spinach roots.
Hunter and Kiepert also plan to demonstrate how to prepare grape jelly meatballs and dairy beef steak with morel gravy.
Two ways to watch
To watch Cooking with the Cap Times in person, become a Cap Times member. Already a member? Watch your email for the invitation! Cap Times members who join us in person will enjoy the dish and a glass of wine.
To watch via the free livestream, register here. The recipe will be emailed to all registered attendees about one week in advance. Virtual attendees are encouraged to cook along and ask questions.
Thank you to our official kitchen sponsor, Kessenich’s, for helping make this event series possible, along with our official wine pairing sponsor Leopold’s Books Bar Caffè.