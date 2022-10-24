The latest edition of Cooking with the Cap Times features Bandit Tacos & Coffee and Grampa's Pizzeria chef Gil Altschul at the Kessenich's Innovation Center in Madison. Watch the demonstration below, hosted by food editor Lindsay Christians.
Altschul prepares smoked whitefish tostadas with blistered shishito peppers. If you make the recipe at home, share images or videos on social media and tag the Cap Times for a chance to win prizes.
Cap Times members were invited to join us in person to enjoy the dish and a glass of wine. Virtual attendees who watched live were encouraged to cook along and ask questions.
Thank you to our official kitchen sponsor, Kessenich’s, for helping make this event series possible, along with our official wine pairing sponsor Leopold’s Books Bar Caffè.
Catch up on past episodes of Cooking with the Cap Times here.