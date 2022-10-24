Cooking with the Cap Times whitefish tostada

A whitefish tostada made by chef Gil Altschul of Bandit Tacos & Coffee on Thursday, Oct. 20, during Cooking with the Cap Times at Kessenich's in Madison.

 Photo by Beck Henreckson

The latest edition of Cooking with the Cap Times features Bandit Tacos & Coffee and Grampa's Pizzeria chef Gil Altschul at the Kessenich's Innovation Center in Madison. Watch the demonstration below, hosted by food editor Lindsay Christians.

Cooking with the Cap Times Gil Altschul

Chef Gil Altschul of Bandit Tacos & Coffee prepares whitefish tostadas on Thursday, Oct. 20, during Cooking with the Cap Times at Kessenich's in Madison.

Altschul prepares smoked whitefish tostadas with blistered shishito peppers. If you make the recipe at home, share images or videos on social media and tag the Cap Times for a chance to win prizes. 

Cap Times members were invited to join us in person to enjoy the dish and a glass of wine. Virtual attendees who watched live were encouraged to cook along and ask questions.

Cooking with the Cap Times Sauvion Vouvray

Whitefish tostadas with blistered shishito peppers invite a wine with a touch of sweetness to complement the mild warmth of this dish. Leopold's recommends Sauvion Vouvray from the Loire Valley.

Thank you to our official kitchen sponsor, Kessenich’s, for helping make this event series possible, along with our official wine pairing sponsor Leopold’s Books Bar Caffè.

