The latest edition of Cooking with the Cap Times features Driftless Café chef Mary Kastman at the Kessenich's Innovation Center in Madison. Watch the demonstration below, hosted by food editor Lindsay Christians.
Kastman demonstrated how to make butternut squash hummus with mushroom confit and other toppings, and described this dish as “an awesome vegetarian option for Thanksgiving." Find the recipe here.
Cap Times members were invited to join us in person to enjoy the dish and a glass of wine. Virtual attendees who watched live were encouraged to cook along and ask questions.
