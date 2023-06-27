Join us at 6 p.m. on Thursday, July 20, for a live cooking demonstration at Kessenich's Innovation Center, hosted by Cap Times food editor Lindsay Christians. The demonstration will feature Francesca Hong, chef and co-owner of Morris Ramen on King Street.
Hong has been a part of the Madison food scene for over a decade. A graduate of West High, she's cooked at La Brioche, Brasserie V and Restaurant Magnus. She was on the opening team at Graze and, at 23, became the executive chef at 43 North.
With Matt Morris and their mentor, restaurateur Shinji Muramoto, Hong opened Morris Ramen on King Street in 2016. She is a co-founder of the Culinary Ladies Collective and Cook it Forward, and she co-organizes Femmestival at Garver Feed Mill.
Hong is a member of the Dane County Food Collective and, in 2020, she became Wisconsin's first Asian American state legislator. She serves as a representative of the 76th district of the Wisconsin State Assembly.
For this demonstration, Hong will prepare a summer squash salad with nori chèvre, pickled blueberries and roasted Rushing Waters trout.
Two ways to watch
To watch Cooking with the Cap Times in person, become a Cap Times member. Already a member? Watch your email for the invitation! Cap Times members who join us in person will enjoy the dish and a glass of wine.
To watch via the free livestream, register here. The recipe will be emailed to all registered attendees about one week in advance. Virtual attendees are encouraged to cook along and ask questions.
Thank you to our official kitchen sponsor, Kessenich’s, for helping make this event series possible, along with our official wine pairing sponsor Leopold’s Books Bar Caffè.