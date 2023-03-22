Join us at 6 p.m. on Thursday, April 20 for a live cooking demonstration at Kessenich's Innovation Center, hosted by Cap Times food editor Lindsay Christians. This month's demonstration features chef Kristy Heine and her husband, Clark, the owners of Marigold Kitchen.
Kristy was one of the first cooks hired at Marigold in 2001, where Clark worked front of house for six years. After meeting, falling in love and starting a family during their time at Marigold, things came full circle in April 2021 when the Heines purchased the business, which had been closed due to the pandemic, from previous owners John Gadau and Phillip Hurley.
For this demonstration, Kristy will prepare seared sopes — small cakes made from masa (corn dough) — topped with chorizo, salsa verde, pickled onion and cotija cheese.
Two ways to watch
To watch Cooking with the Cap Times in person, become a Cap Times member. Already a member? Watch your email for the invitation! Cap Times members who join us in person will enjoy the dish and a glass of wine.
To watch via the free livestream, register here. The recipe will be emailed to all registered attendees about one week in advance. Virtual attendees are encouraged to cook along and ask questions.
Thank you to our official kitchen sponsor, Kessenich’s, for helping make this event series possible, along with our official wine pairing sponsor Leopold’s Books Bar Caffè.