On the December members-only edition of Cooking with the Cap Times, chef Giovanni Novella of Bar Corallini demonstrates how to make doppio raviolo alla zucca — double-stuffed squash and smoked ricotta ravioli served with homemade butter, sage, toasted almonds and a Parmigiano Reggiano crisp. Food editor Lindsay Christians hosts.
Cap Times members were invited to join us in person to enjoy the dish and a glass of wine. Virtual attendees who watched live were encouraged to cook along and ask questions.
Watch the demo below, and we hope you try making the recipe this holiday season with family and friends. It's sure to wow everyone at the dinner table.
Novella named his restaurant Bar Corallini after a nickname shared by people from his Italian town. Novella is from Torre del Greco, just south of Naples, an area famous for coral sculpture and jewelry. “The nickname ‘corallini’ means ‘small coral,’ like when you call people around here ‘cheesehead,’” Novella said.
Novella and his wife moved to Madison to be nearer to her family. Before opening Bar Corallini with Food Fight Restaurant Group in 2019, Novella worked at the museum-top restaurant Fresco.
This double-pumpkin ravioli is seasonal and unique, a style of ravioli Novella said is found less often in Italy. It’s a challenging recipe, and one he hopes will be fun to learn.
Catch up on past episodes of Cooking with the Cap Times, and register for our next event on Jan. 19, 2023 with chef Juan Umaña of Jardin at Robinia Courtyard. Umaña will be making a vegan shepherd's pie.
Thank you to our official kitchen sponsor, Kessenich’s, for helping make this event series possible, along with our official wine pairing sponsor Leopold’s Books Bar Caffé.