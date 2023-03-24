Sometimes, the shape of change looks like lunges and burpees with your coworkers on a Thursday morning.
Dan Fox, chef and owner of Heritage Tavern in downtown Madison, started going to Pat’s Gym on his own. Then he began to bring some of his staff along, picking up the tab for class twice a week for a group that grew from a couple people to more than 15.
This April, everyone in Madison with industry ties is invited to give squats a shot during Dane County Food Collective’s Wellness Weeks, set for April 2-13. Subsidized workout classes from Pat Gilles are one of several ways the Collective is trying to change the industry’s image, through an increased focused on those familiar buzzwords — “health and wellness.”
“It’s building community, and that’s really special,” Fox said. “But the bigger idea is to change the conversation in the industry all around us. … So it’s not continuing to be this incestuous scene, with a bad reputation of partying and debauchery and everything else that goes around it. We can change that stigma a little bit.”
Mental health, physical strength
Dane County Food Collective formed last spring as a group of chefs, business owners and hospitality industry folks who aim to address the industry’s most persistent problems on the most local level.
Events in early April intend to highlight that work, as well as raise money to fund it. There will be public-facing fundraising dinners, including a Pasta Party at Cadre (April 2) and a collaborative forage-focused dinner (April 5) at Pasture & Plenty, featuring vegan chef Lauren Montelbano and kombucha maker Lacy Rude.
Evan Dannells, owner of Cadre, psychiatrist Dr. Murray Kapell and Dr. Wendy Molaska of Dedicated Family Care have been working together on a panel about “insurance-free” health care as an option for people in the industry whose employers don’t provide that benefit. That’s on April 11 at Pasture & Plenty.
“We have a lot going on related to health and wellness,” said Noah Bloedorn, an organizer for the collective who also works at REAP Food Group. “We’re broadly defining the food industry as any one working in and around food.
“People associate the food industry with a toxic culture, where people are going out and drinking or doing drugs, or even doing those things on the job. It’s also a high stress environment,” he added. The classes, for example, are “a way of providing an outlet for people to be together that’s not toxic. It’s welcoming, team building, stress relieving.”
Events kick off with the return of Sunday Meets at Morris Ramen, the only gathering that is not open to the public. It’s described as a place for industry workers to “focus on the challenges and growth they experience at the confluence of work, life and wellness,” and it’s generally centered on mental health.
Working with Public Health Madison & Dane County, the Collective has distributed free COVID-19 tests, Naloxone (Narcan) kits, and fentanyl test strips to participating restaurants and organizations. It has also received state funding to underwrite peer specialist training for 18 people from 11 different restaurants. A peer specialist is like a work friend with real training, who can help someone struggling with addiction, mental health challenges or just tough life circumstances.
The long term goal, Bloedorn said, is “to build a network of peer specialists to help employees and staff get better access to resources.”
Bloedorn said that the Collective is an LLC, not a nonprofit. It is fiscally sponsored by REAP to access things like tax deductible donations and grant funding as though it were a 501(c)3.
Keep the momentum going
Restaurants shine when it comes to raising money for a cause, and this time they’re working for their own. Short Stack Eatery, a breakfast spot downtown, will do “dollar donation” days April 8-9. Heritage Tavern is donating proceeds from a dinner on April 12.
Those funds will go toward making industry classes at Pat’s Gym accessible and potentially, a series of monthly wellness-related events for hospitality workers.
“To see the momentum grow around health and wellness is reflective of the state of where we are right now, post-pandemic,” Bloedorn said. “It’s less about survival for individual restaurants. It’s more dealing with stresses and systemic issues like health care that keep people from staying at a restaurant, or a career in the food industry.”
Fox at Heritage Tavern wants to keep the momentum going. He’s over 40 now, and the job hasn’t gotten easier.
“I started not going out as frequently,” he said, “trying to take care of myself, eating better and sleeping better and creating healthy habits outside of work. I was focusing on how I could support myself, with the long grueling hours and a physically demanding job.”
When his staff started to come with, he saw the conversation change.
“That was the lightbulb for me,” he said. “It wasn’t line cooks coming in and talking about crazy nights. There were some, but they were more few and far between. It was really about how sore they were from the workout the day before. How their eating habits had started to change … that was really cool.”