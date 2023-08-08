Syovata Edari’s 7-year-old east side Madison chocolate business, CocoVaa, could increase production of its jewel-toned truffles and chocolate barks five-fold with just the equipment Edari owns now.
The challenge, and the reason Edari launched a $500,000 crowd-funding campaign on Monday, Aug. 7, is space — she can make chocolate and ship chocolate and serve chocolate to customers, just not all at once.
“If I’m cooking, I can’t have people packaging,” she said. “Or they’d have to package in the retail area, which means retail can’t be open. … I’ve plateaued. I’ve gone as far as I can go.”
Edari, a former criminal defense attorney who brought cases in federal court, found a creative outlet through fine chocolate. In 2016, she made a career pivot. CocoVaa began in a “nanofactory” on Sherman Terrace, then moved to a storefront she designed and built out in the Marling Building, 1815 E. Washington Ave.
During the first summer of COVID, Edari ran a successful $3,000 GoFundMe campaign to put in a dessert window. But though she received some small PPP loans, her initial approval for Small Business Administration relief funds was reversed after a court decision, ruling that gender- and race-based priority for those funds was unconstitutional.
So Edari took out an COVID-19 Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL), which she hadn’t planned to do. On the plus side, she received some grants, including $50,000 from the Urban League of Greater Madison in 2022.
“That’s not anything to sneeze at, but when you’re talking about growing into a large manufacturing company, these are Band-Aids,” Edari said. “The key to longevity for my business is having a building.”
CocoVaa’s current location, run by Edari as a sole proprietor and closed for the month of August, is 1,400 square feet, with a 500-square-foot production kitchen. Her lease is up in June 2025, when she’ll have the option to renew for five more years (she can do this twice).
With the funds she is raising now, she hopes to purchase or build a 5,000-square-foot facility “where we can continue to have a welcoming retail presence/community space,” scale up production and train skilled chocolate makers.
Edari noted that banks have become “more stringent in their lending criteria,” which has made it harder to get financing at interest rates that remain high. She described SBA loans as predatory, and said that much of CARES Act (COVID relief) money has been directed at nonprofits, not small business owners.
Financing for her, as a woman of color, has been fraught, Edari said. She described “unwanted sexual invitations from bankers and nonprofit leaders … things we face as women that create barriers, make us not want to try.”
The $500,000 in her campaign pitch is “a big ask,” Edari added, but “I have zero to lose.”
“I need substantial capital,” she said. “I’m not going to ask for something that’s not going to get me where we need to get.”
Recently, Edari put in a $500,000 bid to buy the Nature’s Bakery building, which she said was quickly rejected without explanation. She would have needed to add an accessible retail area to the Williamson Street space, but she was confident that she and her architect would have made it work.
Now, she’s been eyeing space at Machinery Row. CocoVaa has an east side following, she said, and she’d like to honor that.
“My business was grown on the east side, but it’s so tough to find property on the east side,” Edari said. “There’s this race to build unaffordable housing … making it harder for the small business community to get into the game and build equity with owning a small building.
“I may have to buy a plot of land and build from scratch.”
Edari is not the only food-related business to cite COVID-19 fallout as a reason for community fundraising. Short Stack Eatery, a breakfast/brunch restaurant on State Street, started a $175,000 GoFundMe campaign last week.
“The causes for our current financial crisis are the rising costs of all of our goods,” the campaign says, posted by co-owner Alex Lindenmeyer. “Our rent and occupancy costs, high labor costs, and the need to upkeep basic equipment as we come up on ten years of business. In normal times these costs would have been realistic to front ourselves, but debilitating COVID debt continues to crush us three years later.”
When contacted for comment, the owners declined to speak with a reporter. At press time, the Short Stack campaign had raised $34,000 from 361 donors. CocoVaa’s fundraiser raised $8,960 from nearly 100 donors in the first 24 hours.
“We’re not the only business dealing with this dilemma,” Edari said. “We’ve seen what we’re capable of, it’s amazing and tremendous. We can thrive and succeed and play a more meaningful role, but we need extra space.
“We can still pay the rent. We just can’t grow.”