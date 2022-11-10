Cocktail hour gets an upgrade in Andre Darlington's 'Bar Menu'

The worst review former restaurant critic André Darlington can imagine for one of his books comes down to style over substance.
“My big fear is always that the first Amazon review is like, ‘Beautiful book, I couldn’t make anything,’” Darlington said. “That’s heart-stopping to me.”
Darlington’s latest book, “Bar Menu,” is out now from Running Press. It’s his sixth book, his first that’s primarily a cookbook (as opposed to a cocktail book). Alongside recipes for classic and contemporary cocktails, there’s a semolina cake with boozy syrup, cocktail ramen eggs, Vietnamese chicken wings and potted shrimp.
The book contains more than 100 recipes and is designed to be “very generous to the reader,” Darlington said. “If you’re going to get off the couch to make this recipe, I want to make sure it’s going to teach you something pretty interesting.”
Raised in Iowa, Darlington freelanced for Isthmus as a food and drinks writer for four and a half years between 2011 and 2016. His sister, Tenaya Darlington, had been a food editor there. The siblings worked together on several books, including “The New Cocktail Hour” (2016), “TCM’s Movie Night Menus” (2016) and “Booze & Vinyl” (2018), all from Running Press.
Darlington lived in Madison for 15 years, and in 2016, opened the restaurant Field Table downtown with Patricia Davis. (That location is now home to SASS.) He moved to Philadelphia and in 2019, he traveled the world to research his book, “Booze Cruise” (2021). A Batman-themed book, “Gotham City Cocktails” also came out last year from Insight Editions, followed by “John Wayne: The Official Cocktail Book” just last week.
Now based in Greensboro, North Carolina, Darlington is currently on a 14-city tour for the book, with a planned stop at Heritage Tavern in Madison on Sunday, Nov. 20, at 1 p.m. J. Henry Bourbon will be on hand, as will copies of “Bar Menu” for purchase ($28, or $26.04 at bookshop.org).
Reached by phone during a tour stop in Dallas, Darlington shared his perspective on the contemporary cocktail party, how to pair cocktails and food and why Madison was the perfect training ground for his culinary life.
You’ve started doing more solo projects. How did this book come about?
I spent a long time trying to get to a cookbook. It had started to take shape as early as 2016, and I had it in the back of my mind when I wrote “The New Cocktail Hour.”
When I wrote that book, I was thinking, “Geez, everything has changed with this new craft cocktail thing — everything’s so cheffy.” But there was a huge shift in the cocktail kitchen too.
When I did my circumnavigation of the globe for “Booze Cruise” in 2019, I saw all these different bar foods. It gelled, that we were in a brave new world for cocktail food.
I slid into home base in the United States just as everything was closing. This book took a solid two years or more to do, and I basically recipe tested the whole thing during the pandemic.
You wrote this book when people weren’t really having cocktail parties. How did you organize it, in light of that?
I think there’s the sense in here that a cocktail party can really be any size. I mean, preferably two, at least?
I came from wine writing, and on my shelf there’s all these books that pair food with wine. There really isn’t anything on the shelf about how to pair cocktails, even though we’re 10, 15, 20 years in to the craft cocktail movement.
I also have a whole shelf of appetizer books, but the food is bland, or it makes you feel like you need to make 20 different things. There’s this pressure in books from the ’70s or even the ’90s, like “Oh man, I need to buy all these bottles and make all these canapes.”
Coming out of the pandemic, people are making themselves really great cocktails. But then are you supposed to pull down an old school cocktail food book and pair stuff? It doesn’t quite go. If you see something Mexican, it’s “Mexican inspired” and it’s, like, a dip. We’ve come so far in cookbooks — it’s no longer Japanese-inspired or Mexican-inspired food, it’s a Oaxacan cookbook.
I wanted to give cocktail food a book that was updated, and also simplified in a way. I say in the book, it’s OK to serve just one thing if it’s cool. If you have your friends over and you want to make dumplings, you don’t also have to put out caviar and crackers.
I currently have the book open to the “make your own tortillas” page, where you call for blue corn masa. How did work with less common ingredients like carob syrup, piri-piri sauce and piparra peppers?
I don’t know that I could have done this book 10 years ago. Even ethnic grocery stores are in every city now, there’s a Middle Eastern store or a Vietnamese store. So that’s expanded, but you can also get everything online now.
I really did want to make sure, for it to rise to the level of something you’re going to buy — carob syrup is a good example. It can be a good staple, and I hope it introduces people to it. I started using it in this application (with fried halloumi cheese) and then started using it with dates on ice cream, in barbecue sauce.
I wanted to not make everybody go buy a lot of crazy ingredients. Some of the things are a little bit of a stretch, but I only do it if it’s like, “Hey, this is an amazing cocktail item that people should know.” Carob rises to that.
Last night, we made the Ward 8 recipe (rye, lemon, orange, grenadine) and paired it with a shrimp cocktail. Your pairing is cheese — but it worked! It doesn’t seem like you want to be too intense about these pairings, right?
You’re absolutely right. We went through this obsession with wine pairing and it became pretty dogmatic. Like, “Oh, I’m having chardonnay,” or “I’m having pinot,” so it has to be salmon, or mushrooms. I didn’t want to do that with cocktails because I feel like it’s a bit more freewheeling in general.
But also I wanted to inspire people to make drinks they hadn’t made before. There are some specific stops, like the Vesper and the potted shrimp. This is a pairing that every cocktailer should know … it’ll kind of change your life, it’s pretty great. But I’m always trying to introduce new things.
This is sort of an attempt to do a cocktail food Bible. No one needs my Manhattan recipe, they can find that. But at the same time I didn’t want them to have to go find another whole cocktail book. So I put a few of my personal favorites in there.
How did your work in Madison inform this book?
So much of the success that I’ve had in these books (comes from) my training in Madison, Wisconsin. In the cocktail world, there’s book after book from high end bartenders in New York City. And you buy their book, and it’s super insider-y and hipster and no one can get any of the ingredients anyway, so you’re only selling to other bartenders in those markets.
That’s not my tactic at all. I wrote for the people. Madison trains you for a great audience. It’s like high end/all of America. People shop at Whole Foods but people are shopping at Woodman’s too.
What’s next for you?
I’ve been having a crazy couple years. “John Wayne” just came out we’re finishing up the “Big Lebowski” cocktail book for next spring. It’s the 25th anniversary, so that’s another really fun project, super joyful, super hilarious. I hadn’t watched that movie in years. The book is ending up great, illustrated by a woman in Amsterdam. It’s laugh-out-loud funny, and original content.
Then “Booze & Vinyl Holiday” is coming out next fall. I didn’t want to do a “three” on the heels of (“Booze & Vinyl Vol. 2”) necessarily. So we came up with, how about we do all holiday music? It’s about half the size of the other “Booze & Vinyls.” It was really appealing to me, because this is my chance to do a holiday cocktail book but it has all the music, too.