On a recent evening outside Cordial, a brick-front bar on Park Street, Kyrie Caldwell and Sean Seyler cued up for burgers and churros at a brand new bright purple food truck.
“We live close by, so we usually eat before we go,” said Caldwell. On nights when they don’t, Cordial’s cool with people bringing in food and eating at the bar.
“We’ve got a lot of food on the street here — Japanese, Vietnamese, Chinese,” added Seyler.
“Falbo’s, occasionally,” Caldwell said.
With so much on this stretch of Park, what’s not nearby? For one: Churros, a foot-long specialty of Cinn City Smash, served fresh and hot with a core of hot fudge or raspberry jam.
“You can’t find a churro close to Madison that I know of,” said Cinn City founder Maximus Perdomo, who has gone by the nickname Noodle since 5th grade.
Cinn City Smash rolled out for a grand opening on June 15 in a truck passers-by can’t miss. Dan Fransee, a local graphic artist who worked on projects with Ian’s Pizza, designed the Godzilla-like burger and churro monsters smashing through Madison on the truck’s flank.
The design was inspired in part by the old arcade game Rampage. Look closely, and you can spot references to WORT and the I/O Barcade.
“We wanted to do something that was a billboard, that even if it didn’t necessarily show what we do, people would stop and look at ask,” said Rutger Schiesser, co-owner of Cinn City. “Something to represent Madison, fun and cute and playful.”
Smash burgers and (slightly) beyond
Perdomo and Schiesser grew up in neighboring small Wisconsin towns, Walworth and Fontana, near Lake Geneva. They’ve been “best friends forever,” and have been plotting their culinary takeover for years.
“Basically one day I was working at Willalby’s and Rutger comes in, and I’m like, ‘What if we do smash burgers and churros and we have a big burger monster and churro monster fighting over Madison?’” Perdomo said.
Cinn City Smash capitalizes on both of their skills. Schiesser worked as a mechanic for eight years and a contractor for 10. Perdomo has cooked at Nattspil, a Chinese Norwegian pizza disco serving late night food downtown, for most of the last decade.
The pair designed their menu for speed, which means basically three things: smash burgers (single $10, double $12, veggie/vegan options, $12-$16), french fries ($4, $5 with truffle oil and parm), and churros ($4-$5).
“We thought the limited menu would hopefully speed up the process,” Schiesser said. “We know we’ve had longer wait times. When there’s 100 people that all want food, it’s hard to turn it up too fast.”
Soft brioche buns book-end each burger, each made with a classic build of tangy “Smash Sauce,” pickles, American cheese, lettuce and tomato.
The veggie smash burgers, made with Impossible patties, are there on the menu because “we know it’s important in Madison to be inclusive of everybody and we don’t want to turn anybody away,” Schiesser said. “Hopefully there’s always an option for everybody.”
Sometimes veggie burgers fool people though, with their meatiness.
“It happens consistently, once per weekend,” Schiesser said. “They do look very close.”
Some churro recipes include butter and eggs. Cinn City’s do not, which makes them tricky when temperatures inside the truck rise, making the dough mushy. They try not to ever have churros, or really any of the food, sit very long.
“Nothing is ready as you come up to the window,” Schiesser said. “We make it all pretty much as you would at a restaurant.”
'We like working with bars in Madison'
Cinn City vends most weekends at bars like I/O Barcade, Crystal Corner Bar, State Line Distillery and, of course, Cordial. They’ve started to develop a following — some diners visiting the truck on a recent Thursday night found them via the Madison Minutes newsletter, while others had followed along on social media. State Rep. Francesca Hong, an owner of Morris Ramen, tweeted her support.
“The downtown Madison service industry is really connected and a close community,” Perdomo said. “We all take care of each other.
“I’m trans, and when I had my top surgery fundraiser, (Hong) stopped by to drop off a Morris gift card for the raffle. She’s always been a light.”
Schiesser and Perdomo have no major long term plans, but have quickly discovered that “running a food truck is exhausting.”
“Everybody sees us for a 5-hour shift, but there’s a 6- to 7-hour day on the backside that we have to take care of to be there,” said Schiesser. Even when they stop vending at 10 p.m., they may not be done until midnight or 1 a.m.
So maybe they won’t be the late night go-to place, at least not until they hire more staff. Still, Perdomo could see another cart, maybe another truck, possibly someday a brick and mortar.
“A brick and mortar might be cool but the fun part about a food truck (is) we like working with bars in Madison,” they said. “The community has been great.”
Schiesser agreed.
“The coolest part about it being a truck is the fact that we can collaborate, it’s not just us,” he said. “It’s us and somewhere else we can cross promote.”
Cinn City Smash is taking some time off this week for Schiesser to heal from an injury. The duo plans to vend at Willy Street Fair this September, and has ideas for more daytime gigs. Schiesser said he sees this season as “the tester — next season is the real start.”
“This year has been an amazing start regardless,” Schiesser said. “We’d love to extend the brand, but we’ll make sure we take our time and do it the right way.”