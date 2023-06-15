Wisconsin chef Elena Terry wasn’t worried about the Rocky Mountain oysters (also known as bull testicles) in her “Chopped” box, the funeral potatoes or the gummy “corn on the cob” candies. She wasn’t even really worried about winning.
“I just didn’t know how the edits were going to go,” said Terry, a Ho-Chunk chef and founder of the nonprofit Wild Bearies based in the Wisconsin Dells.
“It is difficult having representation and having it be authentically done,” she said. “I had a little bit of anxiety about it. But they portrayed me really well, and I did nothing but beam positivity.”
The episode of “Chopped” that dropped on June 12 marked Terry’s first time appearing on the Food Network, which is re-running the episode now (Season 55, episode 16). The episode next airs on Tuesday, June 20 at 6 p.m., and is also available for purchase on Amazon (as Season 55, Episode 8, $1.99 for SD and $2.99 for HD).
With Wild Bearies, Terry uses ancestral food to teach and heal communities, working with Indigenous mentees around the country. When she saw the theme for her “Chopped” episode was “Home on the Range,” it initially sent up a flag.
“It was kind of like a ‘cowboys and Indians’ episode when I got there,” Terry said. “I didn’t want to feel stereotyped, or the token Indian. … Having to respectfully express what it means to be Native American when there’s so much attention on the work we’re doing right now, it’s a lot when you’re trying to have fun. I felt a lot of pressure.”
After Terry agreed to film the show in New York last October, she talked to Ashley Turner of Hacienda Taproom and Kitchen in Milwaukee. Turner had competed earlier on the same season of “Chopped.”
“She was like, ‘I just went with it,’” Terry said. “So I shifted my mindset. I am so vocal about my activism and my stance for equity … I needed to not take myself so seriously.”
Warning: Spoilers ahead. Stop reading now if you don’t want to know who gets chopped.
When it came to the cooking, Terry felt confident about the process. Indigenous ingredients are often not available in grocery stores.
“The nature of my job is showing up and working, composing something with what I have available onsite, what’s the freshest from the spaces we go to,” Terry said. “That part wasn’t intimidating for me at all. I knew I could tackle whatever was in the box. I take pride in my knowledge of food.”
She was unfazed by the Rocky Mountain oysters, which had crossed her mind as a potential western-themed ingredient.
“I feel confident with full animal butchery … I knew I had to get the membrane off to get a usable product,” Terry said. “Having that skill, the proper cleaning of organs, is big on a show like that.”
Her biggest challenge was the clock. She was on the far end station, 20 steps from the fridge, and her griddle took ages to heat up.
“To process a piece of meat, make sides, figure it all out and have your equipment cooperate with you, it’s all difficult,” she said. “I worried (the meat) was going to overcook if I paid too much attention to the rutabaga. So I pulled my meat early, and thought ‘I need to temp that.’
“It’s so chaotic and fast, I never double checked the meat.”
Terry ended up getting chopped, but unlike many reality TV performers, she was there to make friends. And she made them.
She hopes to plan a fundraiser with Xavi Montaño, a private chef, with some of her Pueblo mentees and collaborators in Alberquerque. Evan Tate from Tate Farms in Texas does work on Willy Nelson’s ranch — Terry described him as “a tall cowboy” who does a lot of open fire cooking.
“I’ve worked with smoking meats for decades, and I’m a butcher and a wild game specialist,” Terry said. “I can’t wait to get to Tate Farms and cook outside with him.”
To ease the cost of travel, the Food Network paid contestants a stipend. Though Terry didn’t ultimately win the $10,000 prize, she enjoyed the challenge.
“The energy of the room is chaos, because everybody’s freaking out,” Terry said. “And then you have the judges — ‘hurry! Go fast!’ — and all this TV crew.
“But it was incredible to be able to cook in that space and be able to open those baskets and be like, ‘I know what I can do.’ It was fun.”
Would she go out for another television show? Though Terry is a self-proclaimed introvert and does not like the spotlight, she might. She liked having the opportunity to talk about the work of Wild Bearies in front of a national audience.
“I think I wouldn’t mind doing it, now that I am not green anymore,” she said. “I had the experience to dip my toes in the water. I wouldn’t mind competing again.
“It definitely was a learning experience. And it helped me in this healing journey that I’m on … it taught me to just like, trust the journey. What an incredible journey it is for me. Who knows what the future will bring?”