A new Monona restaurant with a Spanish name is finding a following among fans of Chinese food.
The takeout-focused La Choza del Viejo (“the old man’s hut”) opened in April at 5415 Monona Drive, Suite B, which for two decades housed Taste of China. It’s the first restaurant of chef and owner Evelio Castillo, 53, who worked as an executive chef in Mexico City before moving to Madison in 1994.
Castillo earned his Chinese food chops at Madison Chinese standby Red Pepper, where he worked for 23 years until it closed in 2017. He then took a job at the downtown location of the wine and tapas bar Eno Vino, where he says he learned everything he needed to know about running a restaurant.
He was still looking for the right spot to open his own place, an Italian restaurant, when he stopped by Taste of China earlier this year. Castillo knew the place well, a compact storefront tucked between a dry cleaner and a martial arts studio. The owner was a former delivery driver for Red Pepper, Castillo said, and when he was starting the business, Castillo had taught him to cook.
Now, about 20 years later, the owner was calling it quits. “He told me, ‘I’m thinking of retiring because I’m very tired. Do you want to buy my restaurant?’” said Castillo.
He did. Soon, he was personalizing the spot. He wrote a new menu to showcase his own recipes and hung a light-up sign above the door: “La Choza del Viejo: The Best Chinese Food.”
Having a Spanish name is fitting, Castillo said. “I want to be different from the rest,” he said, explaining that his food isn’t quite like that of other Chinese restaurants. “It has a personal touch. It’s a fusion.”
Open late morning to night every day but Tuesday, the space has counter service and just three tables for dining in. The website asks customers to please order there rather than through a third-party platform like EatStreet or DoorDash, which Castillo said charge the restaurant fees of up to 25%.
La Choza’s menu will likely look familiar, with a variety of noodles, fried rice and plenty of meat. The same illuminated photos of dishes still hang behind the counter, the colors a bit off. But as she takes orders, Castillo’s wife Virginia Delgado explains that the current versions look different. For one, she said, the rice is now brown, not yellow, since Castillo doesn’t add color to it.
So far, Delgado said, a few dishes have proven especially popular. Kung Pao Four Delight ($16.95) features shrimp, chicken, scallops and beef served with peanuts and pepper sauce. Happy Family ($16.95) is another medley of meats (crab, roast pork, shrimp, chicken and beef) mixed with vegetables in a brown sauce. And General Tso’s chicken, mildly spicy and surprisingly crunchy, is available Monday to Saturday as an $8.99 lunch special, with white or fried rice and an eggroll or two crab Rangoons.
Business has been good so far, Castillo said, noting that they’ve been drawing a steady flow of customers for both lunch and dinner.
“Lots of people come, try the food and come back because they love it or want me to make them another dish or want to get to know the menu,” he said.
Among those repeat customers is Clara Barbosa, who says she was such a regular at Red Pepper that when the place closed, the owner personally delivered her last order. She’d been searching for a new go-to Chinese spot ever since, and her sister recommended La Choza.
“I was looking for a quality Chinese restaurant, and this is it,” Barbosa said. “Fresh, delicious, super friendly service.”
She first visited two months ago and jokes that her doctor would scold her if she admitted how often she’s been back since. “I don’t go to any restaurant but this one anymore,” said Barbosa, who on that day had brought her brother along for lunch. “Everything they’ve cooked for me, I love.”
She often orders off the menu, and she likes to try something different each time. This time, it was Hunan beef and a combination fried rice. She only recently learned that Castillo used to cook at her beloved Red Pepper.
For Barbosa, who was born in Colombia, the Spanish name is just one more thing to love about her new favorite restaurant. It feels like you have to be in the know, she said.
Across the room, 77-year-old New York City native Lynnie Levy sat with three friends. All were there for the first time, at Levy’s suggestion. She’d recently driven past the place and looked it up online. The idea of a Chinese place named in Spanish intrigued her. Two of the friends she’d brought along were expecting tacos instead.
Shortly after the plates arrived, Levy gave her verdict. “It’s not New York, but it’s pretty good,” she said.
In case anyone is wondering, Castillo is indeed the titular old man. “I live here,” Castillo explained as he sat at a table by the front window. “I eat here, I drink here. I go home just to rest. That’s the thing. If my friends want to find me, they won’t find me at home. They come to the restaurant.”
He still plans to open an Italian restaurant one day, but for now, he’s just glad to have his own place, be his own boss, and cook for the love of it.
“I don’t cook for money,” Castillo said. “I do it from the heart, because I like it. I’m devoted to cooking.”