A new sandwich shop with a short menu, big TV screen and a deep love of the ’90s has opened at 708 1/4 E. Johnson St., in the former location of Forequarter and Hone.
With classic deli sandwiches like a meatball sub, hot beef au jus, tuna salad and a double-cheese mushroom melt, Hot Lunch aims to “elevate” the quick lunch in the Tenney-Lapham and Johnson Street neighborhood, according to the owners.
The shop had its soft opening last week. It is now open daily from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Hot Lunch is the brainchild of chef Michael Cerv, a longtime cook at Grampa’s Pizzeria. Cerv connected with business partner/front of house manager Roger Barts, who’s worked in the restaurant industry here for 12 years. Their third partner, Troy Knight, is Hot Lunch’s business manager.
Cerv’s idea was “elevating our childhood experiences with food into a business,” Barts said. “My experience helped solidify that into something more tangible. We want to make it fun with just enough kitsch, without making it your adolescent bedroom.”
That kitsch means Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles accessories, including original boxes of figurines and a full arcade console.
“We raided our parents’ attics, like, ‘if you kept any of our toys’ — and it turned out we all had the same ones,” Barts said.
Hot Lunch’s focus is good sandwiches made quickly, without the assistance of fryers or hoods in the back. (They have set up a grill out front, though.)
Its version of a BLT involves root beer-braised pork belly and Stalzy’s sourdough. Greek salad pressed into sandwich form includes honey-whipped feta, and the mushroom melt is made with cremini mushroom-whipped chevre.
For soups, Hot Lunch is currently doing a roasted tomato soup and “Momma Patty’s original” beef and bean chili. And nostalgic diners can get a dirt cup with pudding and Oreos and gummy worms for dessert. (So classic.)
“These will be like our staples year round,” Barts said. “As we stabilize we’ll have daily specials, more novelty items.” He’d also like to go into some office catering, eventually.
Sandwiches are served a la carte and cost $11-$15, and the average ticket is about $30. Currently Hot Lunch does not serve alcohol, but it is doing housemade sodas. This week’s flavor is an orange soda made with Tang (also classic!) plus more adult flavors, like ginger, turmeric, lemon and black pepper.
“This venture is not a tavern, we’re a neighborhood sandwich shop,” Barts said. “We would like the ability to offer alcohol but it’s not our main focus.
“We foresee serving one cold shitty beer, namely Schlitz, and some cocktails on tap reminiscent of the ’90s era of cocktails — a Cosmo, a Midori Sour, a Mudslide — elevated and well-executed.”
Hot Lunch opened its doors without any social media fanfare or announcements, and Barts was delighted at how busy it got, and how quickly. As snow flew during Hot Lunch’s opening Monday, he looked ahead to what winter could be like.
“Think like a couple months from now and there’s a blizzard,” he said. “You don’t have to go to the office, but you don’t want to cook. Just come over to Hot Lunch. We’ll show a ’90s movie and hook you up with some hot sandwiches.”