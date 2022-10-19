A new sandwich shop with a short menu, big TV screen and a deep love of the ’90s has opened at 708 1/4 E. Johnson St., in the former location of Forequarter and Hone.

With classic deli sandwiches like a meatball sub, hot beef au jus, tuna salad and a double-cheese mushroom melt, Hot Lunch aims to “elevate” the quick lunch in the Tenney-Lapham and Johnson Street neighborhood, according to the owners.

Hot Lunch 101822 07-10182022155835

Chef and owner of Hot Lunch Michael Cerv places packages of Fruit-by-the-Foot and Gushers on each customer’s tray at his new restaurant, which is located at 708 1/4 E. Johnson St.

The shop had its soft opening last week. It is now open daily from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Hot Lunch is the brainchild of chef Michael Cerv, a longtime cook at Grampa’s Pizzeria. Cerv connected with business partner/front of house manager Roger Barts, who’s worked in the restaurant industry here for 12 years. Their third partner, Troy Knight, is Hot Lunch’s business manager.

Hot Lunch 101822 06-10182022155835

Roger Barts hands two grape sodas to customers at Hot Lunch. The East Johnson sandwich shop had its soft opening last week.

Cerv’s idea was “elevating our childhood experiences with food into a business,” Barts said. “My experience helped solidify that into something more tangible. We want to make it fun with just enough kitsch, without making it your adolescent bedroom.”

That kitsch means Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles accessories, including original boxes of figurines and a full arcade console.

“We raided our parents’ attics, like, ‘if you kept any of our toys’ — and it turned out we all had the same ones,” Barts said.

Hot Lunch’s focus is good sandwiches made quickly, without the assistance of fryers or hoods in the back. (They have set up a grill out front, though.)

Hot Lunch 101822 10-10182022155835

A root beer-braised pork belly sandwich, a package of Fruit-by-the-Foot and a side of potato salad are placed on a tray before going out to a customer at Hot Lunch, a new restaurant located at 708 1/4 E. Johnson St. 

Its version of a BLT involves root beer-braised pork belly and Stalzy’s sourdough. Greek salad pressed into sandwich form includes honey-whipped feta, and the mushroom melt is made with cremini mushroom-whipped chevre.

For soups, Hot Lunch is currently doing a roasted tomato soup and “Momma Patty’s original” beef and bean chili. And nostalgic diners can get a dirt cup with pudding and Oreos and gummy worms for dessert. (So classic.)

“These will be like our staples year round,” Barts said. “As we stabilize we’ll have daily specials, more novelty items.” He’d also like to go into some office catering, eventually.

Sandwiches are served a la carte and cost $11-$15, and the average ticket is about $30. Currently Hot Lunch does not serve alcohol, but it is doing housemade sodas. This week’s flavor is an orange soda made with Tang (also classic!) plus more adult flavors, like ginger, turmeric, lemon and black pepper.

“This venture is not a tavern, we’re a neighborhood sandwich shop,” Barts said. “We would like the ability to offer alcohol but it’s not our main focus.

“We foresee serving one cold shitty beer, namely Schlitz, and some cocktails on tap reminiscent of the ’90s era of cocktails — a Cosmo, a Midori Sour, a Mudslide — elevated and well-executed.”

Hot Lunch 101822 03-10182022155835

The bar counter is nearly full on a Tuesday afternoon at Hot Lunch, a new restaurant located at 708 1/4 E. Johnson St. 

Hot Lunch opened its doors without any social media fanfare or announcements, and Barts was delighted at how busy it got, and how quickly. As snow flew during Hot Lunch’s opening Monday, he looked ahead to what winter could be like.

“Think like a couple months from now and there’s a blizzard,” he said. “You don’t have to go to the office, but you don’t want to cook. Just come over to Hot Lunch. We’ll show a ’90s movie and hook you up with some hot sandwiches.”

Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@captimes.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.