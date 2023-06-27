Chef Yia Vang grills out at Seven Acre Dairy Company

Yia Vang is the celebrated chef and owner of Union Hmong Kitchen, a James Beard Awards nominee for Best Chef Midwest (2022), a television personality (“Feral” on the Outdoor Channel) and a podcast host (Hmonglish).
Vang was raised in central Wisconsin after his parents immigrated to the U.S. At the first Midwest Comfort Food Festival at Seven Acre Dairy Company last weekend, Vang drew on the comfort foods of his childhood for his dishes, including a variety of grilled meats, chili sauces, root vegetables and cold rice noodles with lots of herbs.
Ruthie Hauge, a Chicagoland native, is photo director at the Cap Times. She received a bachelor's in fine arts from Milwaukee Institute of Art and Design and was a photographer for Sun-Times Media in the Chicago area before joining the Cap Times in 2020.