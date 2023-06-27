 Skip to main content
Chef Yia Vang grills out at Seven Acre Dairy Company

Yia Vang is the celebrated chef and owner of Union Hmong Kitchen, a James Beard Awards nominee for Best Chef Midwest (2022), a television personality (“Feral” on the Outdoor Channel) and a podcast host (Hmonglish).

Vang was raised in central Wisconsin after his parents immigrated to the U.S. At the first Midwest Comfort Food Festival at Seven Acre Dairy Company last weekend, Vang drew on the comfort foods of his childhood for his dishes, including a variety of grilled meats, chili sauces, root vegetables and cold rice noodles with lots of herbs. 

Guest chef Yia Vang turns skewers on a konro grill alongside the Sugar River.
Guest chef Yia Vang turns skewers on a konro grill on Friday at the Midwest Comfort Food Festival. 
Oliver, 18 months, holds hands with his uncle as they wait in line for food at Seven Acre Dairy's Hmong BBQ event.
A line forms to receive food made by guest chef Yia Vang.
Roasted root vegetables with chili honey vinaigrette was one of the side dishes made by guest chef Yia Vang for the Hmong BBQ event at Seven Acre Dairy Company.
Guests help themselves to Yia Vang's food at the barbecue tent.
Sparkling rosé is paired with cucumber nam prik salad, grilled tilapia, a chicken kabob and fermented radish.
David Oliver and Erin Kittleson pour frozen margaritas and chilled wine in the bar tent at Seven Acre Dairy during the event.
Louise Gigot (age 3) carefully carries her dinner as she follows her family to their table.

Ruthie Hauge, a Chicagoland native, is photo director at the Cap Times. She received a bachelor's in fine arts from Milwaukee Institute of Art and Design and was a photographer for Sun-Times Media in the Chicago area before joining the Cap Times in 2020. 

