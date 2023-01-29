When married couple Irene Gelfand and Emin Buzhunashvili opened their Mediterranean-meets-Russian restaurant, Caspian Grill, on Gammon Road in the fall of 2019, it was a nine-year dream come to fruition; to share the foods of their Azerbaijan home with the community of Madison.
But the plans to open a larger restaurant quickly followed, as their cozy cafe became more and more popular.
“It’s a very busy place these days and we have customers who would always tell us, ‘We want to have a big party with our friends because we like your food, but it's not enough room,’” said Gelfand. “So we’ve been looking for a bigger place for some time. Now that we have it, we already have so many events scheduled.”
The new Caspian Grill restaurant, located on Junction Road across the street from MOOYAH, opened in November of 2022.
In addition to their New Year's Eve party last month, which hosted 100 customers and lasted until 3 a.m., the Caspian Grill’s new location is already scheduled to host a wedding in May, an International Women’s Day event of 200 guests, and an employee appreciation celebration for 150 people. The restaurant in total can seat 250.
“On New Year's Eve, people came from Milwaukee, Wisconsin Dells, Rockford, Utah, and Iowa,” said Gelfand. “When people come in, they immediately start asking about us hosting a birthday or banquet.”
It’s not hard to see why. The wine-red walls, gold trimming, glimmering chandeliers, disco ball hanging over a large dance floor and well-stocked side bar, elevated music stage with a porcelain-white piano, and party lights throughout the restaurant are all but open invitations to eat, drink and be merry. There’s also an open, hardwood charcoal grill in the center so everyone can watch chef Gena Salokhedinov cook kabobs.
And, if one happens to enter the restaurant during one of its three live music nights (Thursday features jazz piano, Friday has jazz singing, and Saturday spotlights a wide range of local musicians like Steven Meyer), the ambiance is twice as alluring.
“Sometimes people will tell us that they walked past the restaurant while they were out but didn’t want to come in because they felt underdressed,” said Gelfand. “But we want people to know they can come in for a casual dinner or a fancy party.”
In addition to the classic Caspian Grill steak and lamb kabob dinners, plus their sweet and savory pelmeni dumplings, the restaurant also offers banquet-style food menus for groups of four or more. Prices ranges from $55-$125 per person and the menus include assorted meat and fish plates with cold and hot appetizers from shrimp cocktails to savory “Samsa” pastries.
The parties are seated at a large table with already prepared cold appetizers, as Caspian Grill’s servers usher out plate after plate in a procession line fashion. Gelfand and Buzhunashvili call it a “high-level family restaurant,” inspired by a trip the two had taken to Istanbul last year.
“My sense of decoration and his brain created this,” said Gelfand, referring to Buzhunashvili. “We’ve been together for 30 years and we’ve always been husband and wife, best friends, and business partners. Whatever we do, we do together. That’s probably why we’re successful.”
Caspian Grill has always been a family business, with Gelfand and Buzhunashvili’s children — bartender and server Michael and manager Eleyne — working alongside them. The family would even have regular Saturday night dinners at the original location, which have now been moved to Sunday nights at the new restaurant. But the term “family restaurant” means more to Caspian Grill than defining who cooks and serves the food.
For them, it’s also about welcoming their customers into the restaurant like welcoming family home for a meal.
“I’m always on the floor checking in with people, and if I see a table has a free moment, I go and sit down and talk with them,” said Buzhunashvili. “We want to meet everyone and make sure they’re happy. If you’re happy, I’m happy.”
Gelfand adds, “We’ve had customers come here from the cafe just because Emin is here and they want to see him.”
On New Year's Eve, the couple was working from 7 a.m. until 5 a.m. the next day, spending 12 hours meeting and greeting people and getting barely more than a glass of champagne for themselves because of all the time they spent catering to and conversing with the 100 guests their restaurant was hosting.
“We get very tired,” said Gelfand. “But we’re also very excited about building new customer relationships. It’s always been important to us to have the family together, and that goes for our customers as well.”
Another aspect of the expansion that has Gelfand and Buzhunashvili excited is getting to expand the main menu, bringing their Baku (the capital of Azerbaijan) holiday traditions to Madison in the form of caviar cuisine and mushroom meals.
“Every holiday in Azerbaijan, you will see caviar and mushrooms,” said Gelfand. “Especially caviar. It’s like peanut butter and jelly for us.”
Some of the new eats offered at Caspian Grill’s restaurant include fried potato with mushrooms ($14.90), julienne with mushrooms ($12.99), a red caviar plate with boiled eggs ($18.99), and “Mangal” salad, which has nothing to do with mushrooms and caviar but still has a cool Baku background.
“‘Mangal’ is what we call a grill back home and, since the fire is usually too hot in the beginning to cook the meat right, we’ll put vegetables on the grill first to cool it down before cooking the kabobs,” said Gelfand. “The veggies that are grilled make up the salad.”
Caspian Grill also offers all-you-can-eat dumplings during Sunday brunch for $24.99 and has expanded their drink menu to include mint green Tarkhun Russian soda and pear lemonade.
And plans for expansion haven’t ceased.
“Our next project is talking with the city to get outdoor seating here,” said Buzhunashvili. “We’ve had a lot of customers ask about us adding hookas to the restaurant and we’d like to make the outdoor seating for that in the summer.”
“We’ll add a lot of flowers and greenery outside so it’s nice and relaxing," Gelfand added. "I can’t bring the Caspian Sea but there will be lots of flowers and baklava.”