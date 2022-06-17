Carl’s Cakes and Market Street Diner announced Friday that the two businesses will close on July 1 after 13 years of joint operation at 110 Market St. in Sun Prairie.
In a Facebook post, the establishment thanked their “wonderful customers” for their business.
“We’ve had so much fun creating beautiful cakes and desserts for so many events, weddings, birthday parties,” the post said, “and we’ll certainly miss being a part of the Sun Prairie community. Thank you for all the continued support through the years!!!”
Carl and Nina Loeffel opened their bakery in Monona in 2000 and moved to 4674 Cottage Grove Road in 2004. According to a story in the Wisconsin State Journal, Carl Loeffel sold his business to Sun Prairie's Market Street Diner, 110 Market St., in 2009. Market Street Diner is owned by Food Fight Restaurant Group.
In that 2009 story, Carl Loeffel told reporter Gena Kittner, “we ran into trouble this last spring (2008) with the commodity increase so terrible in so many ways.” He said the cake business didn’t miss a beat, the wholesale business grew and Food Fight “made the move really as painless as they possibly (could).”
Carl’s will remain open for cake orders during the last two weeks before the official close date. Market Street Diner has already closed for carryout, delivery and dine-in service, according to a pre-recorded phone message.
When reached by phone, an employee at Food Fight’s headquarters said the diner is closing because “the landlords are looking to sell the building.” The Cap Times reached out to others at Food Fight and the managing partner for Carl’s for further comment, but did not immediately receive a response.
The building at 110 Market St. is currently listed for lease online but no listing date is posted. The Cap Times contacted listing agent Ralph Kamps for more information but did not immediately receive a response.