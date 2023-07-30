Scrunchies may be back in style, but Calico Confections owner Kara Ardery would be wearing one whether it was considered fashionable or not. The baker, who learned to love baking from her grandmother Ruth, wears a hair tie made with fabric from her grandmother’s aprons every time she heads to market to sell her desserts.
Ruth passed away the year after Ardery launched her bakery business, Calico Confections. Decadent brownies that hit the delicate balance of chewy and fudgy are made using Ruth’s decades old recipe. Lemon bars that are a particular customer favorite come from her aunt Helen’s kitchen.
All of these are secret recipes, Ardery says. She’s happy to sell them, but has no desire to pass recipes on to anyone outside her family. She feels like she’s carrying on the legacy of the family matriarchs, while also making these baked goods a little bit her own.
“Turning raw ingredients into something delicious that somebody’s going to enjoy for a birthday or Saturday dinner or for no reason at all, that was always my favorite part,” Ardery said.
Factory-free cheesecake
Calico Confections’ signature dessert is a light-as-air chocolate peanut butter mousse cake ($7.50 for 4-inch, $40 for 9-inch), and it’s Ardery’s favorite. The peanut butter mousse is fluffy and serves as a salty, savory foil to rich chocolate ganache on the outside of the cake.
“I love chocolate and peanut butter together. I’ve been making it for years,” she said. “ I used to make it for a restaurant I worked at, and it's just come with me everywhere I've gone.
“It’s creamy, it's chocolatey, it's peanut buttery,” she added. “It’s the combo of things for me.”
Calico has also become known for cheesecakes ($7.50 for 4-inch, $40 for 9-inch), which Ardery made early on in the business venture as an additional option for an extra market she did. The cheesecakes, made in mini springform pans, sold quickly and Ardery stumbled into her niche.
She uses the kitchen at Windsor Breads Bakery and Coffeehouse in Windsor to create them. Customers who can’t wait for the next farmers market can always find cheesecakes on sale at the coffee shop.
Calico Confections also has a large selection of gluten-free options, which Ardery said came out of early customer’s requests. It was easy to make her cheesecakes gluten free, since the filling is naturally so, but now most everything on her menu also comes in a gluten-free variety. (Arbery cautions customers that, because her baking space is not fully gluten free, there is always a possibility of cross-contamination, though she uses separate pans and keeps bakes separate.)
Meet her at the market
Calico Confections started with a low-risk appearance at a market, where she sells mini sizes of items that can be ordered full-size online. Mini sizes are perfect to share, and the market was a great place to hear directly from buyers.
“I like interacting with the customers and having them coming back the next week,” she said. “A brick and mortar is not out of the question, but I really like doing markets.”
For now, Ardery is content with regular market nights, special events and private orders. Ardery said she feels like she’s part of a community, and she likes when customers offer feedback and suggestions for new products.
Ardery has worked in nearly every facet of the food service industry, from industrial baking to waiting tables. Her dreams of owning her own business have shifted from restaurant to bar to bakery, but experience has made her cautious. She knows that running any food service business means she’ll spend far fewer hours in the kitchen actually making the food.
And she craves the personal connection, where she can see how much a bite of one of her desserts impacts her customers.
“I love that I can make somebody’s day like that. That makes me happy,” she said. “That makes it worth doing … my sweet treat is brightening their day.”