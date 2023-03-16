East side late night standby Burrito Drive will close on March 26, the business announced Thursday on Instagram.
“The last few years have been challenging for everyone,” the post read. “It’s been … an emotional experience to be a part of this supportive community over the last 16 years.”
David Swedarsky opened Burrito Drive with three partners in February 2007 on South Brearly Street, next to what was then a laundromat and is now Alimentari, an Italian American deli associated with A Pig in a Fur Coat.
Zach King has been a co-owner with Swedarsky for the past six years and has worked at Burrito Drive for 14 total. The decision to close, he said, “has been a long time coming.”
“The turnover has been a lot,” King said. “My wife and I are having a kid very soon, and it came to a head. I reached a decision that’d I’d rather be there for my family than covering somebody’s 5 to 9 shift.”
Burrito Drive made a name for itself with filling, portable meals, free delivery and very late night hours. The menu filters Tex-Mex classics like tacos, chimichangas and burritos through the lens of very hungry, occasionally inebriated Wisconsinites.
That’s one thing that changed during the pandemic — when bars closed, Burrito Drive’s reliable line out the door from 1 a.m. to 3 a.m. disappeared. The dining room never reopened, either.
“Late night went away during the pandemic, and then we started really, really losing employees,” King said. “Everybody started doing sabbaticals. When it came to opening back up, we didn’t have the staff to support it.”
Burrito Drive is currently open until 9 p.m. most weekdays (closed Wednesday) and until 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
“We used to go to Plan B, and the bar would close at 2, and everyone would come here after and get a burrito,” said Robert Dugar, who rushed over as soon as he saw the Instagram post to order a breakfast burrito. He said he’d been taking Burrito Drive for granted.
“You’re like, ‘They’ll always be there so I’ll go anytime.’ And then you forget about it a little bit,” Dugar said. “And then when they posted that, I was like, ‘Oh my god. It’s not going to be there anymore.’”
‘Surprised and inspired’
In an interview in 2008 in Isthmus, Swedarsky said he opened Burrito Drive with money from his grandmother. The focus was always on delivery.
“I delivered pizza for 10 years,” the story quotes Swedarsky. “There’s plenty of people delivering pizza and Chinese. But growing up we used to go to Pedro’s a lot. I was always a chimichanga fan, myself. So I thought we could really use Mexican delivery.”
Early press focused on the more imaginative elements on the menu. Eating in Madison A to Z called the concept “lowbrow fusion … a frat boy’s idea of Mexican with a little culinary ingenuity thrown in.”
Samara Kalk, writing at the time for the Cap Times, led with the White Trash burrito, made with Spam, Velveeta, Tater Tots and baked beans. When it came to ordering, she said she “just couldn’t do it” — “I’ll leave that to the frat boys at 3 a.m.”
In a 2008 Isthmus story, Kyle Nabilcy gamely took on that White Trash burrito, calling it a culinary Frankenstein’s monster. “The texture, size and sodium level are all quite, quite awful, but the flavor has potential,” he wrote.
Some burritos developed a following. People have tried to recreate the She-meh-neh, a cryptically named combination of grilled chicken, sweet potato puree and Nueske’s bacon as well as more typical burrito ingredients, like rice, queso fresco and pickled onion.
“The Nueske’s bacon is clutch,” King said. He thinks the name, pronounced “shuh-muh-nuh,” came from a random phrase some friends used to say, and “just ended up being a burrito.”
It definitely has fans. Vicky Volvovski attempted to recreate it, posted her recipe and called it “the world’s strangest and most delicious burrito” on her blog, Things I Made Today. “Try it,” she wrote. “I think you’ll be quite surprised and inspired.”
Hole in the wall
Aria Peterson has worked at Burrito Drive for close to nine years. (One of her previous jobs was operating the carousel and hula-hooping in costume for kids at Ella’s Deli, which she also enjoyed.)
“I didn’t think I was going to be here for that long, but I liked the place a lot,” she said between calls during a recent weekday lunch. “It feels like a family back here, you know?”
Peterson knows regulars by their orders, and they sometimes know her just by her voice.
“Even if they call from a different number, and I’m like, ‘I know who you are,’” she said. “They’ll be like, ‘Oh, I know you. Just my usual thing.’
“It’s sad because I’m not going to see them every day,” she said. “I’m nervous to go to a different place.”
King will miss the customers too.
“The customer interaction was great,” he said. “Being open late all those years, it was definitely a good crew, a good crowd. … This town’s been very supportive.”
He doesn’t have an answer yet for what’s next. He’d be open to an employee buying it, or someone else taking it over. For now, he needs a break from the day to day stress.
Dugar said no matter what takes Burrito Drive’s place, he hopes it isn’t too upscale.
“I like the hole in the wall places,” he said. “We don’t want a new, modernized, Gen Z location. I need this place.”