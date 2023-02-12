What’s better than brunch on a Sunday? Brunch any day of the week!
Located in a strip mall in Sun Prairie, Golden Nest Pancakes and Café was almost full by 11 a.m. on a recent weekday. At this large turquoise and gold-themed café, the ceiling lamps look like golden nests with egg-shaped light bulbs, and the tables are covered with linen. There’s plenty of space between tables, where a robot server saunters around, carrying food. (More on that later.)
The menu at Golden Nest features a variety of benedicts, omelets, skillets, pancakes, crepes and other brunch foods, as well as sandwiches, salads and hamburgers. And what’s brunch without a bloody mary or mimosa? Here you can order them regular size (16 ounce bloody mary/ 8-10 ounce mimosa) or as a sample flight of four different flavors (5 ounces each).
“The menu is made up of a lot of things people don’t make at home,” said manager Wayne Doney, like those mimosa flights and a fig and honey omelet. Weekends (Fridays to Mondays) have a waitlist at both Golden Nest locations, including the original in Wauwatosa.
Omelets and mimosa flights
During a recent morning meal at Golden Nest, a friend and I tried a mimosa flight in four flavors: blood orange, elderflower, strawberry and pineapple. Each arrived with a decorative slice of fruit and all of them were tasty, with the elderflower and pineapple shining with more complexity than the others. A nice tasting bloody mary arrived with an olive, mushroom and pickle.
The food was served by a rolling robot, which waited patiently for the dishes to be moved to the table. The Nashville Heat Benedict ($15) featured a fried chicken filet dipped in Nashville sauce, which offered mild heat. It arrived with colorful sprouts on top of dill hollandaise, and was accompanied by good home fries. The buttermilk biscuit was thin and dry, but otherwise this was a flavorful dish.
The French French Toast ($14) is not a typo, and is made with croissants rather than regular bread. Cooks dip the toast in custard batter, then grill it and top with strawberries and blueberries. Whipped butter and maple syrup come on the side. This looks and tastes lovely and the custard adds a nice touch.
The salmon BLT ($15), with Cajun grilled salmon, cherrywood bacon, dilled mayo and avocado spread arrived double-decked on multigrain bread. To counteract the mimosas, a hot white chocolate mocha ($4.50) is delicious, as is a richly flavored golden frappe with caramel, served cold and crowned with whipped cream ($4.50).
Robot assistance
The Golden Nest in Sun Prairie opened in late November 2022 with little fanfare due to staffing challenges. That’s also why it doesn’t offer delivery, and why the menu, though quite extensive already, is still a work in progress. Manager Wayne Doney expects more items to be added soon, as well as a patio coming this spring. Seating is first come, first serve only.
The first Golden Nest opened in Wauwatosa in August 2020 despite COVID restrictions because, as Doney said, “the bank and landlord still wanted you to pay the bills.”
Doney opened that first location (at The Mayfair Collection) and helped to open Sun Prairie too, working with the owners, brothers Kika and Benny Saliu. The Saliu brothers are originally from Albania and also own Sunview Restaurant in Beaver Dam. (Another restaurant, Adriatic Fresh Seafood & Steaks in Wauwatosa, closed after six months in 2022.)
“They enjoy fine dining and have always wanted to have a breakfast and lunch place with good items and service,” Doney said.
As for that polite little robot, it first came on board at the Wauwatosa location to allow the servers more time to interact with customers. The robot brings food and departs as soon as the dishes have been unloaded. It can’t move drinks, because of the risk of spills, and the restaurant has to keep tables and chairs (obstacles) in the same spots.
Children and adults have been delighted by it. Servers like the robot too: “we’re very busy,” said one server, Renee. “It helps.”